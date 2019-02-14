Cole Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse Is Offended By Cole Sprouse’s Cute Message For Lili Reinhart

Where is the sibling loyalty?

Friday, February 15, 2019 - 10:14

Dylan and Cole Sprouse have probably been trolling each since they were forced to share the same womb twenty-six years ago so nobody should be too surprised that the tradition lives on IRL. 

In honour of Valentine’s Day, Cole posted a series of cute tributes to girlfriend and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart in which he claimed that she’s basically the only thing keeping him going rn.

Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart

The upload featured a picture of Lili looking like an absolute goddess alongside the caption: “Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart,” and let’s just say the whole thing went down quite badly with his twin brother.

“Rude,” he pointed out.

Instagram

This comes as Cole had some imaginative suggestions for anyone waking up alone: “Rip these photos from the pages of the new @gq and burn them in whatever Wiccan summoning circle you’ve drawn on your bathroom floor. 

His recipe continued: “Light the candles, then say Cole Sprouse, Cole Sprouse, Cole Sprouse. Wait 6- 10 business days. Congratulations, your Cole Sprouse body pillow has finally arrived.”

Tumblr

And proving that a good sense of humour is vital to their relationship, Lili also had a sassy response to the third tribute her bae posted on Instagram: “Thank god you tagged me, otherwise no one would know who was in this photo. Thanks Cole!”

All in all, we’re still fuming our parents didn’t push us into stage school on the off chance our paths would cross with a Sprouse twin and we’d be the one credited with "keeping them sane." 

 

 

 

