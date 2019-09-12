Cole Sprouse

Jughead Jones Is Missing In The New Riverdale Trailer And Fans Are Fearing The Worst

Surely he's not dead?

Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 09:52

It looks like senior year at Riverdale High is going to be packed full of drama, scandal, and mystery after the teaser trailer for the new series of the CW show has finally dropped.

The video has left fans fearing for the fate of Jughead after the teaser showed a search party on the hunt for the missing teen. Meanwhile Betty gets hit over the head by a gun and Veronica seems to be dealing with some kind of scandal.

CW

The interesting thing about the clip is that nobody can tell what the timeline is. It’s not been indicated whether Jughead going missing is a flashforward to Spring Break or if the incident occurs at the beginning of the season.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told E! News: “I think some of the fun of season four and flashing to that is understanding and figuring out how we get to that point in the story.

"So it's not something that is immediately going to happen, but we're going to start sort of seeing threads pulled in that direction. 

Riverdale Season 4 Trailer (HD)

He continued: “We're going to see what leads up to it and then we're going to see the fallout to that scene, and that's sort of the general shape of season four." 

The core four are all set to graduate soon, which means the season is likely to focus on their college applications and plans for the future. With Jughead being the narrator for the entire show, we hope this is a good sign he'll turn up safe and sound.

What would the show be without him?

 

