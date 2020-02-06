Lili Reinhart Explains Why She Unfollowed Cole Sprouse On Instagram

Lili Reinhart has opened up about why she “unfollowed” Cole Sprouse on Instagram and it turns out the whole situation was one big mistake.

Earlier this week, Riverdale fans spotted that the pair were no longer following each other on the social-media platform. It didn’t take long before break-up rumours began swirling online, with some people speculating that the couple had split several weeks ago.

Getty

The good news is that Sprousehart shippers have absolutely nothing to worry about. Lili took to Instagram Stories to reveal what ~really~ prompted the unfollowing, writing: “There was a glitch on Instagram everyone, don’t freak out."

Instagram

This comes one month after Cole was pictured leaving a Golden Globes afterparty with Lily Rose Depp and some of their mutual friends. At the time, an insider told E! News that the actors are “just friends” and that he and Lili Reinhart are definitely still an item.

For anyone who needs a refresher on their romance, the pair first hit it off on the set of Riverdale. They initially kept their romance out of the media but have since warmed up to the idea of sharing parts of their life online.

Getty

In the Summer, multiple reports claimed that they had decided to go their separate ways, but both Cole and Lili joked about the break-up rumours online and insisted that they were very much still in love.

Sprousehart forever.