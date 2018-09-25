Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Savage First Impression Of Cole Sprouse

If you're single then prepare to have never felt more alone, 'cause Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart just got next level mushy about each other. But first Lili made a pretty crazy revelation about her first thoughts on him.

The pair got together with fellow Riverdale stars Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan to take Glamour's friendship test, and we learned A LOT.

Lili and Cole are pretty coy about their romance, but it's probably safe to say it wasn't love at first sight, or sound for Lili.

Yep, her very first impression of Cole was that he had an "annoying" voice.

"I thought his voice way annoying. That was my first impression," she revealed.

She continued: "I was like 'that guy's got an annoying voice', and now it's grown on me I guess."

Luckily she turned the shade into lurve as she dished on what she likes about her real life and on-screen bae, hailing him "the smartest person," she's friends with.

"He's incredibly passionate about art, about photography and about acting and I really admire that," she said.

Then Cole's description of Lili really got us in the feels.

He called her a "tough egg to crack," and revealed: "She's shy at first, and reserved, and I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in, truly."

He continued: "She's one of those people who consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I'm pursuing."

"That's just the kind of person that she is. She inspires excellence out of everyone she works with," he concluded.

Check out the video to see all the Riverdale babes prove that they really are the sweetest squad out there...