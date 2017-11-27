Lili Reinhart Trolls Cole Sprouse With The Help Of Minion Lingerie

Lili Reinhart has just given us all a remarkable lesson in how to unleash our inner troll to full effect.

The Riverdale actor just couldn't help but respond with a sassy comment when Cole Sprouse claimed that minion apparel is the "closest thing" men get to lingerie.

Let's all get checking out KJ Apa playing a quite surprising round of Never Have I Ever...

The situation all went down when Cole argued that lads deserve their own range of seductive lace undies. "Shame the closest thing men get to lingerie is minion® apparel," he pointed out.

Lili wasn't having any of that, and risked being haunted by a weird search history for the rest of all time to make her point. Attaching an image of a minion penis-sock, she said: "Is this yours?"

Deciding to drag himself before anyone else got the chance, Cole responded: "Naw that ones way too big." Naturally, hardcore Bughead shippers were all over this x-rated interaction and responded with a series of hilarious GIFs.

This comes as Cole opened up about why he won't discuss his rumoured relationship with Lili. "I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know," he told People.

Still shipping it, tbh.