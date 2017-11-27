Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart Trolls Cole Sprouse With The Help Of Minion Lingerie

The Riverdale actor had the best response after Cole complained about men's undies.

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 11:11

Lili Reinhart has just given us all a remarkable lesson in how to unleash our inner troll to full effect. 

The Riverdale actor just couldn't help but respond with a sassy comment when Cole Sprouse claimed that minion apparel is the "closest thing" men get to lingerie. 

Let's all get checking out KJ Apa playing a quite surprising round of Never Have I Ever... 

The situation all went down when Cole argued that lads deserve their own range of seductive lace undies. "Shame the closest thing men get to lingerie is minion® apparel," he pointed out.

Lili wasn't having any of that, and risked being haunted by a weird search history for the rest of all time to make her point. Attaching an image of a minion penis-sock, she said: "Is this yours?"

Deciding to drag himself before anyone else got the chance, Cole responded: "Naw that ones way too big." Naturally, hardcore Bughead shippers were all over this x-rated interaction and responded with a series of hilarious GIFs. 

This comes as Cole opened up about why he won't discuss his rumoured relationship with Lili. "I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know," he told People. 

Still shipping it, tbh. 

 

 

 

More From Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart Trolls Cole Sprouse With The Help Of Minion Lingerie

Cole Sprouse will never talk about Lili Reinhart dating rumours

Cole Sprouse Talks About Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumours: 'It’s No-One’s Right To Know'

Cole Sprouse Has Finally Addressed Those Lili Reinhart Relationship Rumours

Lili Reinhart Dishes On What It’s Really Like To Kiss Cole Sprouse On Riverdale

Cole Sprouse Has Shut Down Any Hope That Dylan Might Join Riverdale

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Says Bughead Have Serious Romeo And Juliet Vibes In Season Two

Cole Sprouse Is About To Be Your New Favourite Beauty Vlogger

Riverdale's KJ Apa Trolled Cole Sprouse On Instagram And It's Literally So On Point

People Are Losing Their Minds Over Cole And Dylan Sprouse's Lookalike Dad

Cole Sprouse Responds To Rumours He And Riverdale Co-Star Lili Reinhart Are Dating

Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Also Has Thoughts On That “I’m A Weirdo” Jughead Speech

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Calls Out Fan Who Called Cole Sprouse ‘Rude’

Trending Articles

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

The Reason Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Won't Share A Photo Of Their Newborn

Holly Hagan Undergoes Hair Colour Transformation And This Shade Is Incredible

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar

Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

Cole Sprouse will never talk about Lili Reinhart dating rumours

Cole Sprouse Talks About Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumours: 'It’s No-One’s Right To Know'

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song