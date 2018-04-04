Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Spotted Sharing An Adorable Kiss In Paris

They say that Paris is one of the most romantic cities in the world, and Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have just gone and proved it.

While the couple have been keeping their romance on the DL, they couldn't help but show their one feelings for another as they shared a sweet kiss in the city of love on Monday.

Take a look at MTV News to see Cole Sprouse dodge awkward dating questions...

While rumours that they're more than just friends have been swirling ever since they were spotted getting cosy at Comic-Con in 2017, the couple have been careful to keep things seriously low-key. However, we're going to go ahead and take the snaps of them strolling hand-in-hand before smooching as solid confirmation that they're a real-life thing.

Bughead shippers rejoice!

Backgrid

The pair are in the French capital for RiverCon, a three-day convention for Riverdale fans, and while they did manage to slip away for a little private rendezvous, they're joined by other cast members including Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Lochlyn Munro and Marisol Nichols on the trip.

Lili and Cole are yet to verbally confirm their romance, with them keen avoid the topic altogether, but a picture is worth a thousand words tbh.

Speaking to Elle magazine in 2017, Cole revealed: "I am one of those guys that's never ever going to talk about my private life with the public sphere. I mean people can talk about the Jughead as much as they want but when it comes to the personal relationships, I have spent much of my life separating work and play so I will continue to do so."

Backgrid

Fair enough Cole, you don't have to tell us a thing, but that's not gonna stop our hearts from wanting to burst when we see you looking all in lurve in Paris.

L'amour is in the air.

Now check out MTV News to see Cole Sprouse celebrate Riverdale Season 3...