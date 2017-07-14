This Great Cole Sprouse Lookalike Also Happens To Be Someone's Aunt

There's nothing we love more than a celeb lookalike, but this latest one has really taken things to a whole new level.

You see, not only has someone found a pretty amazing Cole Sprouse lookalike, but the lookalike in question also happens to be someone's aunt. Sounds weird but seriously, the resemblance is uncanny.

Getty

We have fan Samantha Church to thank for this one after she uncovered this old photo of her aunt and realised that somehow, she looks EXACTLY like Cole.

Naturally she took the evidence straight to Twitter, asking her followers: "Why does my aunt look like @colesprouse in this old picture??"

Why does my aunt look like @colesprouse in this old picture?? pic.twitter.com/RolpMPYMeh — Samantha Church (@SammyD2197) July 13, 2017

While we don't have the answer to that particular question, we do have approval from Cole, who thought this whole thing was so funny that he gave it a little retweet.

Guys I'm twitter famous tonight💁🏼 pic.twitter.com/SQge1uDZqI — Samantha Church (@SammyD2197) July 13, 2017

And y'know, it also reminded a lot of his followers of a certain throwback moment we never ever want to forget...

Pure gold, are we right? Let us know your thoughts with a tweet to @MTVUK already.

Now check out all the latest from MTV News...