Why Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Have Sparked Break-Up Rumours Again

Fans are worried about Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s relationship after the pair walked the red-carpet separately at the post-Oscars Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills.

Although the couple have previously posed together at major events including the Met Gala, the Riverdale stars both decided to fly solo this time. Naturally, people have been reading into their decision to avoid each other throughout the night.

Getty

An insider told E! News: “Lili and Cole arrived around the same time but [I] did not see them hangout together," before adding that Cole spent the evening with his twin brother Dylan and his girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

"Cole and Dylan stuck together majority of the night with Barbara but did not see any interactions between them and Lili,” the source continued. "Lili was with Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.”

"They all took photos in the portrait studio and made their way to the main bar for a drink together."

Getty

This comes days after the couple seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram, although Lili later claimed that it was a technical “glitch” on the system.

Lili and Cole first endured split rumours back in the Summer but were said to be reunited by September. Cole recently spoke to GQ about their romance: "It's not something that we hide, or it's not something that we show off. It's just something that exists."

Getty

It’s totally possible that Cole and Lili were hanging out away from the cameras, but we’d have loved a red-carpet picture of them together. Do you think there’s trouble in paradise?