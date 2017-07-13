Cole Sprouse

Why Cole Sprouse Very Nearly Wasn't In Riverdale At all

He very nearly quit acting completely.

Linds Foley
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 08:45

Cole Sprouse might be a big deal right now thanks largely to playing Jughead in Riverdale, but it turns out that he very nearly wasn't in the Netflix show at all.

In fact, Cole wasn't sure how he felt about acting anymore to the extent that he nearly quit altogether before landing the role.

Getty

Chatting about how tricky it can be to deal with fame, Cole revealed to Wonderland magazine that after graduating from NYU last summer, he went to LA for just one week and gave his agent an ultimatum about his career as an actor. 

“I went over to California from New York for a single week and I told my manager, ‘If I don’t book anything this pilot season I’m never coming back to this!’ " he tells the magazine in a new interview. 

“I just pulled the trigger on it and said, ‘Alright, f*** it, let’s see how it goes.’”

And while he loves his job on the show, the celebrity that comes with it can be hard to navigate and is part of the reason both he and his brother decided to put their careers on hold to spend four years at university. 

“There comes a real loneliness in celebrity where you’re constantly told you’re part of an out group in your own society," he says.

Getty

“This whole last year and a half has been a process of me discovering if [acting] is still the right choice or not," Cole adds. 

“I don’t think I’ll ever be completely satisfied with the answer, because I have an entire lifetime of critical thinking to complicate why this choice is so big and it comes from childhood and all this, yada yada yada… [But] I felt ready for it and that’s an important indicator.”

Actor brothers Cole and Dylan Sprouse

