Colton Haynes Shares Super Cute Prom Story And Gives Advice On Coming Out

Colton Haynes may be super famous with the best fandom on the planet, but that doesn’t mean he’s always been this popular.

Taking to Entertainment Weekly’s Tumblr recently, the actor told one lucky fan what his high school prom was like with the cutest story EVER.

"I'm going to the same high school you went to (Clemens) so what was your high school experience like??" they asked.

"NO WAYYY!!!!!" he responded. "I FREAKIN LOVED CLEMENS!!! I was nominated for prom king and lost, and I brought my boyfriend at the time, and we wore matching tuxes haha."

We’re pretty sure if he was nominated now he’d win with all of the votes.

While he also gave quite the advice to one fan who asked what it was like to come out as gay.

"Do you have some advice for younger, queer kids?" the question read. "I am one myself, and there are times I don't know how to deal with my sexuality."

"I can honestly say that it takes time to be comfortable enough to come out," he wrote. "It has to be on your own time, but when I did… it changed my life for the better! It opened up so many doors for me, and I don't have to feel like the elephant in the room anymore. There's so much support I never knew was available for me, and I am so proud to say that I am gay and it hasn't done anything to hurt what I love to do in life. Times are thankfully changing."

What a hero.