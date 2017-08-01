Craig David Talks Ibiza Pool Parties, The Measure Of Success, And Going Back To His Music Roots

It’s fair to say that Craig David has been enjoying somewhat of renaissance over the past two years. Once again a musical force to be reckoned with, David is back on top – and it doesn’t look like this is going to change anytime soon.

Hot off the back of his incredible Glastonbury performance in June, we caught up with Craig moments before he kicked off his Ibiza Rocks ten week TS5 Pool Party residency to reflect on his incredible journey and plans for the future.

You’re back at Ibiza Rocks with your TS5 pool party residency! What was the main draw about returning?

Do you know what, last year was a new experience for me as much as everyone else that came to the party because the TS5 show was developing and kind of evolving with every show along the way.

But when we came here it was very unheard of to have the DJ booth in the middle of the actual crowd and because my show is not just from behind the booth and I’m coming out, I’m able to feel like I’m literally with the crowd and the crowd are with me.

So from all the pool parties that I’ve been to where it’s a stage and the crowd are down here there’s a slightly different connection. I found that when I went to pool parties you could turn around and you could have some fun with your mates. There’s no turning around and going off to the bar here because everyone’s engaged and I think for me I had as much or a lot more fun as everyone else there. So I was just like ‘I have to do that again’ and I think it’s kind of set a new precedent, it’s a game-changer.

What do you love so much about the Ibiza crowd?

What I love about it is for one I love doing it in San Antonio, I think where we are is a great mix of people who want to have a great time before they go out. It’s not too boujis – a bit too cool for school - it’s like for people want to have a great time.

The people are amped and ready, it’s almost like you’re catching them at breakfast in the morning whereas sometimes when it gets a bit later in Ibiza, in my own experience, the drinks start hitting the system, the sun’s already hit them hard and they’re already a bit wavey already. It’s a different kind of vibe whereas here the people are engaged and everyone can see each other. People make an effort, the girls are wearing their favourite outfit and the guys have got their shorts on looking all pumped. Everyone can see each other and it feels like the synergy between the people is a lot better.

You had an insane turnout at Glastonbury this year, how did it feel seeing such a vast amount of people?

I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to play Glastonbury again. The first time when I did the Sonic stage the year before I was like ‘I did Glastonbury’ which I thought was amazing.

But to be asked to go return to the Pyramid stage, knowing the people that play the Pyramid stage, I was thinking ‘this is huge’.

Seeing young kids alongside people who’ve grown up with my music as well as people who were a lot older not here to necessarily see me was a great feeling.

There were two kids and their mum that came up to me after, they must have been about 8-years-old, but they ran up and wanted to do a selfie and I was like ‘this is crazy’. But then the mum said something that was sort of prolific to me and resonated because it gave me a gauge as to how much I measure success, she said 'do you know what I don’t really know too much about you to be honest from before but I’m blown away from seeing your performance today and I go away as a fan of your music'.

I was like, 'that’s how I measure success,' the chart positions and all the albums sold, that’s all nice - I’m always grateful for that – but when you’ve actually connected with someone and you’re seeing their kids actually coming up and wanting to do a selfie it’s amazing.

So what can we expect from your new album?

I wanted to make a rhythmic R&B record like I did with Born To Do It, but to use producers and make sure the sounds are 2017-2018. I haven’t overthought it, I haven’t tried to be too clever and try and work with the names that people think you’re obviously going to go with.

It’s just the quality of the music I did on Born To Do It with Mark Hill. I’ve created a body and I literally finished it last week. So we’ll release this year and we’ve got singles coming out very soon now. It’s R&B – the R&B that I feel my fans who have been with me all the time will be like 'they came for that' but the younger generation who maybe only know me for the more up-tempo dance stuff will be like ‘oh wow so he does do that stuff'.



So reintroducing that side of things?

Yeah, in a fresh way.

Find out more about Craig David’s Ibiza Rocks residency here.