Crash Karaoke: New MTV Series Swaps Cash For Karaoke In A Battle Like No Other

Leila Navabi
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 12:31

If your idea of a Friday night party rn is a pizza on your sofa, then get ready to bring your weekend back to life with MTV's brand new series Crash Karaoke #YAAAS. 

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH SOME COLLEGE LECTURE KARAOKE CRASHING:

But like... what is it?

Get ready for a massive competitive karaoke game show sesh that bursts in on people when they're least expecting it.

Barbers, classrooms - you name it, the Crash Karaoke team are probably showing up there.

It's like that surprise party you always wanted but never had because your pals were never organised enough to sort it... 

So how does it work?

Unexpecting folks are going about their daily lives when hosts DJ Hannah Rad and 'Hype Guy' Dylan Landan surprise them with an offer of cash in exchange for a show-stopping karaoke performance.

BOOM YEAH. 

Sounds cwl! Who are the hosts tho?

MTV

Hannah is a New York-based radio host, DJ and producer while Dylan is a Brooklyn bro, upcoming TV host and producer.

Follow them on Instagram for a fun time:

@hannahrad  

@dylanfrombklyn

We litro can't wait! 

What do the contestants have to do?

Each episode, Hannah and Dylan will try their charm on two volunteers as they go head-to-head in a karaoke showdown to win cash. 

Contestants will spin the Crash Wheel to randomly select a style of music to perform. They must then perform a song of that genre.

Regardless of whether they see themselves as a Beyonce wannabe, if it's 'Cotton Eyed Joe', they'd best be getting their cowboy hat out... 

MTV

Who decides the winner?

The crowd! It's up to the performers to get the atmosphere going with their choonz and try to bag that cash prize.

Obvs now you legit can't wait, so check out these teasers... 

BEST BITS FROM THE FIRST EPISODE:

