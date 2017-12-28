CupcakKe Unveils 'Ephorize' Tracklist

CupcakKe's next masterpiece is upon us.

The rapper's third album Ephorize (meaning: to have complete influence over) drops next week and it is set to be another explosive collection of bangers.

She has unveiled the tracklist, confirming that recent singles 'Exit' and 'Cartoons' will both feature on the 15-song set.

From 'Meet and Greet' to 'Single While Taken', the titles imply more of the bold raunchiness that we love CupcakKe for, while signalling there will be less explicit shock value.

Track lists never really give anything away but it's a testament to the fiery rapper's storytelling skills that the song titles alone build up such great anticipation, and 'Spoiled Milk Titties' is up there with her best already.

Fans expecting to hear the fifth instalment of the 'Reality' freestyle may be disappointed as she seems to have ended that saga with Queen Elizabitch's 'Reality, Pt. 4', however there is a song titled 'Self Interview' that might share some of its introspective themes.

Another noticeable absence is the name of any guest list, meaning Ephorize will be another entirely solo project from the rising star.

While CupcakKe has done many features - including two massive collaborations with Charli XCX this year - her own albums and mixtapes are for her alone.

Ephorize will be released on January 5th - the first New Music Friday of 2018 (!) - so get ready for it to soundtrack your year.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

CATCH UP ON THE LATEST MTV NEWS BELOW