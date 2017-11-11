Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and the Cast of Murder on the Orient Express Play Would You Rather!
Daisy thinks she can take on a Poirot-sized dog but Josh isn't so sure!
Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 22:20
Would you rather be stuck on a broken down train with Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran? And would you rather take on one Poirot-sized dog or 10 dog-sized Poirots?!
Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and the cast of Murder on the Orient Express answer these incredibly tricky questions and more...
HIT PLAY on the video below to see the stars' hilarious answers!
Want more from Daisy Ridley? Hit play on the video below to see her reveal the CRAZY Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fan Theory That'll Blow Your Mind!
'Murder On The Orient Express' is in cinemas now!
31 Daisy Ridley Facts Star Wars Fans Need To Know
-
Getty Images1 of 32
-
Getty Images2 of 32
-
Getty Images4 of 32
-
Getty Images5 of 32
-
Getty Images6 of 32
-
Getty Images7 of 32
-
Getty Images8 of 32
-
Getty Images9 of 32
-
Getty Images10 of 32
-
Getty Images11 of 32
-
Getty Images12 of 32
-
Getty Images13 of 32
-
Getty Images14 of 32
-
Getty Images15 of 32
-
Getty Images16 of 32
-
Getty Images17 of 32
-
Getty Images18 of 32
-
Getty Images19 of 32
-
Getty Images20 of 32
-
Getty Images21 of 32
-
Getty Images22 of 32
-
e423 of 32
-
Getty Images24 of 32
-
Getty Images25 of 32
-
Getty Images26 of 32
-
27 of 32
-
Getty Images28 of 32
-
Disney29 of 32
-
Getty Images30 of 32
-
Getty Images31 of 32
-
Getty Images32 of 32
Latest News
Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and the Cast of Murder on the Orient Express Play Would You Rather!
MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London
Nathan Henry Wants To Steal BFF Chloe Ferry’s Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian And Katy Perry Hung Out On The Day Taylor Swift Released ‘Reputation’ And Fans Can’t Deal
Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At Kylie Cosmetics Christmas Collection
Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy
Taylor Swift Explains Why She Took Time Away From Fame In Emosh New Poem
Jemma Lucy Has Just Launched Her Own Dating Website, Gets Everyone’s Attention With Sexy Promo Video
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’
Charlotte Crosby Is Doing Just ‘Great’ Since Stephen Bear Break Up Says Olivia Attwood
Sam Smith's 'The Thrill Of It All' Debuts At Number One
MTV Has Teamed Up With Skinnydip London For The Ultimate Throwback Accessories Collection
The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards
We Raved In Hot Air Balloons In Barcelona & We Still Haven't Recovered
2017 EMA: Guess Who’s Back…Eminem Will Perform This Sunday!
Eminem and Beyoncé Unite On His New Single 'Walk On Water'
Jonas Blue Confirms Liam Payne Collaboration Is In The Works
Fashion Fix: Niall Horan Is A Model Now And Missguided Wave Goodbye To Airbrushing
Camila Cabello Takes On New York In New 'Havana' Music Video
24 New Beauty Products That Are Already Cult Classics
More From Daisy Ridley
Movies
Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and the Cast of Murder on the Orient Express Play Would You Rather!
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daisy Ridley Reveals Crazy Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fan Theory That Will Blow Your Mind
Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad And The Cast Of Murder On The Orient Express Play 'Would You Rather?'
Movies
13 Facts That Have Just Been Unveiled About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Movies
Daisy Ridley and John Boyega Reveal What’s Next For Rey and Finn In Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Movies
Watch Rey Use The Force In The First Trailer For 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
Movies
Star Wars Episode VIII Reveals Its Official Title
Star Wars' Daisy Ridley: "I Will Not Apologise For How I Look"
31 Things You Didn't Know About Daisy Ridley
31 Daisy Ridley Facts Star Wars Fans Need To Know
Movies
The New Star Wars: The Force Awakens Poster Has Landed And It's Beautiful
Movies
A Star Wars Fan Has Spent An OBSCENE Amount Of Cash On A Stormtrooper Helmet
Trending Articles
Music