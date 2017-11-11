Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and the Cast of Murder on the Orient Express Play Would You Rather!

Daisy thinks she can take on a Poirot-sized dog but Josh isn't so sure!

Rebecca Tyrrell
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Would you rather be stuck on a broken down train with Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran? And would you rather take on one Poirot-sized dog or 10 dog-sized Poirots?! 

Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and the cast of Murder on the Orient Express answer these incredibly tricky questions and more...

HIT PLAY on the video below to see the stars' hilarious answers!

Want more from Daisy Ridley? Hit play on the video below to see her reveal the CRAZY Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fan Theory That'll Blow Your Mind!

'Murder On The Orient Express' is in cinemas now!

31 Daisy Ridley Facts Star Wars Fans Need To Know

  • Daisy’s full name is Daisy Jazz Isobel Ridley, but her “Star Wars name” (if we used her middle name, rather than her mum’s maiden name) would be Ridda Jazlo, which is pretty awesome.
    Getty Images
    1 of 32
  • She’s the youngest of five sisters, & they all watched Star Wars again after she was announced as the new lead.
    Getty Images
    2 of 32
  • Getty Images
    3 of 32
  • She’s got a deaf and blind dog called Muffin. Awwwww!
    Getty Images
    4 of 32
  • Daisy previously popped up in the video for “Lights On” by Wiley (feat Angel & Tinchy Stryder), back in 2013.
    Getty Images
    5 of 32
  • And she was also in an episode of Casualty, which she says was more exciting than being in Star Wars.
    Getty Images
    6 of 32
  • You **would** have also seen her in 'The Inbetweeners 2,' had her scenes not been cut. Bet they feel silly now.
    Getty Images
    7 of 32
  • Daisy used to work in London pub, so we reckon she’d be right at home pulling space-pints in the infamous Mos Eisley cantina.
    Getty Images
    8 of 32
  • Her favourite film as a kid was 'Matilda,' because she wanted to “be a girl who could make a jug of water tip into a glass”. Maybe she’ll get to use some Jedi mind moves in Ep VIII?
    Getty Images
    9 of 32
  • The Force is fierce with this one: Daisy’s fave TV show is 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'.
    Getty Images
    10 of 32
  • For Halloween, she and her friends did ‘Drag or Die’, & she went as her favourite queen Trinity K. Bonet. Yasss, Daisy, yasss!
    Getty Images
    11 of 32
  • Her hidden talent is knitting; she makes really long scarves.
    Getty Images
    12 of 32
  • Daisy admits she’s not an “uberfan” of Star Wars, but she’s working on correcting her film knowledge.
    Getty Images
    13 of 32
  • However, her favourite character from the original films is Yoda.
    Getty Images
    14 of 32
  • Daisy had a “really weird feeling” which pushed her to audition for Rey; was it the Force? We bet it was the Force.
    Getty Images
    15 of 32
  • It was months before she could tell anyone she’d bagged her big role, so she’s good at keeping secrets too.
    Getty Images
    16 of 32
  • You’re more likely to find her “going to the gym on the bus” rather than the red carpet, just like us!
    Getty Images
    17 of 32
  • She’s super-fit, & trained up to five times a week in order to perform her own stunts. Just like us!
    Getty Images
    18 of 32
  • Princess Leia herself, Carrie Fisher, gave her dating tips & advice on avoiding crazy superfans.
    Getty Images
    19 of 32
  • The first thing she said to Harrison Ford (Han Solo) was, “My mum’s a fan.”
    Getty Images
    20 of 32
  • She was sent to a performing arts school because she was very naughty as a kid, and her mum thought it would keep her busy.
    Getty Images
    21 of 32
  • But according to Star Wars co-star John Boyega (Finn) she still went on to steal Harrison Ford’s golf-cart for a drive while they were filming, because she was “bored”.
    Getty Images
    22 of 32
  • She was cast straight from school to E4’s 'Youngers,' playing a student called Jessie.
    e4
    23 of 32
  • Acting is in the family: her great uncle was in 'Dad’s Army' (maybe ask your grandparents).
    Getty Images
    24 of 32
  • Her worst habit is singing; she lost a bet with J.J. Abrams that she couldn’t go a full day without bursting into song.
    Getty Images
    25 of 32
  • Luckily, according to her dad Daisy’s quite good at carrying a tune. Maybe she should audition for “The X-Wing Factor”? Sorrynotsorry.
    Getty Images
    26 of 32
  • You might have licked her face: Daisy appears on the new Royal Mail Star Wars postage stamps, along with droid BB-8.
    27 of 32
  • Director J.J Abrams told her off for talking to the BB-8 bot like a child, reminding her he’s actually a serious character. But he’s so cute!
    Getty Images
    28 of 32
  • She’s not a fan of Rey’s goggles. They’re good for the desert, but not hygiene, “There was a lot of dribble,” she says.
    Disney
    29 of 32
  • Rey apparently has a resting bitch-face; when Daisy had to be scanned so they could make all the new toys, she says Rey’s facial expression “tended to be a scowl.”
    Getty Images
    30 of 32
  • Her favourite piece of Ep VII merch is the bobblehead Rey, with its “Eyebrows on fleeeeeeeeek!”
    Getty Images
    31 of 32
  • She uses words like “fleeeeeek”, which make her doubly amazing.
    Getty Images
    32 of 32

