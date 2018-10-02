Love Island's Jack Fincham Talks About Marrying Dani Dyer Following Engagement 'Announcement'

Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer sent the UK into an absolute FRENZY this morning when they announced to the world that they're engaged.

However, those that stopped themselves from rushing out to buy a hat immediately will know they soon revealed it was an elaborate prank set up by Capital FM.

And now comments that Jack has made about marrying Dani have surfaced, and while he's all for the idea, they wanna wait.

The lad told Star magazine: "I'd love to get married to Dani, but not right now.

"I'd like us to have bought a house together first. It's something that will more than likely happen," he added.

You two are just teasing us!

This morning the pair had us on when Dani took to her Instagram story to share what looked an awful lot like an engagement announcement.

Donning a ring on that all-important finger, Dani placed her hand over Jack's with a message that read: "I said yes! My soulmate."

But it was all an elaborate prank thought up by Capital FM's breakfast show host Roman Kemp, who convinced her to post the pic.

Oh lawd! That's enough fake engagement news for one day tbh.