Daniel Craig WILL Return For Bond 25
Here's everything we know about the next James Bond movie.
Finally… after weeks and months of speculation, Daniel Craig has at last put as all out of our misery by officially confirming that he’ll be back as 007 in the next James Bond film. The star broke the news during an appearance on The Late Show, giving host Stephen Colbert a direct “yes” when asked whether he’d be returning for the 25th film in the series.
“We've been discussing it, we've just been trying to figure things out," explained Craig. "I always wanted to, I needed a break. I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait.”
That last bit sounds like this one will definitely be his farewell performance, having donned the famous tux for four previous outings. As for what we can expect from the new movie, the rumour mill has suggested the upcoming film will be titled Shatterhand, and will see Bond going head to head with a blind villain.
All that is speculation at this stage, but at least we now know one thing for certain… Daniel Craig will return! Bond 25 will open in the US on 8 November 2019, with a UK date still to be confirmed.
- By George Wales @georgewales85
