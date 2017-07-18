Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe Heroically Rushes To Help Injured Mugging Victim

Just as Harry Potter never hesitated to save Ron and Hermione from the Dementors, Daniel was quick to come to the aid of the real life victim.

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 12:46

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe came to the aid of a tourist who was reportedly cut across the face during a mugging in London.

The 27-year-old actor is thought to be one of a number of people who rushed to assist the victim, a man aged in his 50s, after thieves on mopeds stole his Louis Vuitton bag.

Former police officer David Videcette witnessed the incident and claims Daniel consoled the victim. He told the BBC: "He was walking on the street and witnessed it too."

"A lot of people - especially in his position - wouldn't have stepped in to help, so fair play to him." added the eye-witness.

We already knew Harry Potter is always up for being the hero, but it seems Dan is equally as selfless as his most famous character. Fair play indeed.

The witness claims the victim was visibly shaken up and said: "He had a facial wound which was bleeding - he said he'd been slashed with a knife."

Getty

We just hope the victim is doing okay after what was no-doubt a traumatic experience. Bravo to Daniel and everyone else that was there to help!

