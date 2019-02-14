Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe’s Favourite Harry Potter Film Is A Controversial Choice

It's definitely not what we would have predicted

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - 09:56


Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about his favourite Harry Potter film and most Potterheads out there might find themselves disagreeing with his selection.

The actor took part in WIRED’s Autocomplete Interview where he was tasked with answering some of the internet’s weird and wonderful questions about his life.

John Sciulli/Getty

When asked which movie he enjoys the most, Dan admitted that while he loves Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, his preferred choice would actually be The Order Of The Phoenix.

"I love the last one, but I also really love the fifth, which is not a lot of people's favourite, I kind of realise," he said. "I love it because of the relationship between Harry and Sirius [Black], and you get a lot of Gary Oldman in that movie.

"That was my favourite one. Probably to film as well. We had a really, really good time making that one. Five or seven, part two."

Daniel Radcliffe Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED

Weirdly enough, Rupert Grint (AKA Ron Weasley) couldn’t disagree more. During a recent interview with Radio Times, he revealed that the later movies are practically unwatchable in his eyes.

"I think those early ones are OK. More time has passed. I can detach myself a bit more from that kid.

Warner Bros

“I did see Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone not long ago, for the first time since the premiere, and I actually enjoyed looking back. But the more recent ones I definitely couldn’t do. I could probably go up to [third film] Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban."

To be fair, PoA is clearly the best film so at least Rupert is down to watch that. 

 

Latest News

The MTV Play App Is Here To Help You Keep Up And Relive Your Favourite Shows
Cardi B And Bruno Mars Have A New Song Together Coming Out Tomorrow
Bastille perform at London&#039;s Brixton Academy
Review: Bastille's 'Still Avoiding Tomorrow' Tour at London's Brixton Academy
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #3
Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Left Speechless By Sam Gowland's Heart Melting Valentine's Day Surprise
Halsey And YUNGBLUD Just Dropped A Song Together And It’s Stolen Our Emo Hearts
Far Cry: New Dawn
Which New Video Game Is The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Your Date?
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Daniel Radcliffe’s Favourite Harry Potter Film Is A Controversial Choice
Travis Scott Just Gave Kylie Jenner The Most Extra Valentine’s Day Surprise
Movies
10 Underrated Rom-coms To Watch This Valentine’s Day
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
What Happened When I Tried Eyelash Extensions To Speed Up My Post-Workout Make-Up Routine
Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
The Harry Potter Movies Will Definitely Be Rebooted, Claims Daniel Radcliffe
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Admits She ‘Feels Like A Rubbish Mum’ As Theodore’s Tantrums Get Worse
Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Vicky Pattison Is Planning To Freeze Her Eggs But Doesn&#039;t Want To &#039;Pressure&#039; Herself
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She's Planning To Freeze Her Eggs

More From Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe’s Favourite Harry Potter Film Is A Controversial Choice
The Harry Potter Movies Will Definitely Be Rebooted, Claims Daniel Radcliffe
Jennifer Lawrence To Charlie Puth: 10 Celebrities Who Really Aren’t Into Social Media
Jennifer Lawrence To Charlie Puth: 10 Celebrities Who Really Aren’t Into Social Media
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Celebrity
Daniel Radcliffe Heroically Rushes To Help Injured Mugging Victim
Harry Potter
Movies
Daniel Radcliffe Is Up For Playing Harry Potter Again
Harry Potter
Harry Potter: Where Are They Now?
Harry Potter
Harry Potter: Where Are They Now?
Movies
Daniel Radcliffe Plays Never Have I Ever!
Harry Potter
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who He Wants To Play Older Harry Potter In 'Cursed Child' Movie
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe On 'Imperium’s Intense Rally BEHIND THE SCENES
Movies
'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Movie' Coming Sooner Than You Think

Trending Articles

Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Left Speechless By Sam Gowland's Heart Melting Valentine's Day Surprise
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
Disney
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Aaron Chalmers and his girlfriend
Aaron Chalmers' Girlfriend Just Said The Sweetest Thing Following His First MMA Loss
Daniel Radcliffe’s Favourite Harry Potter Film Is A Controversial Choice
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Travis Scott Just Gave Kylie Jenner The Most Extra Valentine’s Day Surprise
The MTV Play App Is Here To Help You Keep Up And Relive Your Favourite Shows