Annie Mac And Greg James Weigh In On Why We Should Be Playing Dave’s ‘Black’

The artist released an extremely important song, here's why you need to hear it.

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 10:43

If you haven’t yet, you should probably go and listen to Dave’s latest single ‘Black’. We’ll wait.

A song that Dave allows himself to talk in depth about the effects growing up black had on him, the song is extremely important in the conversation around systematic and modern-day racism.

Dave / YouTube

Not only this, but it’s just an extremely good song. Dave’s fast and heated lyricism is nothing short of pure eccentric talent that jumps out in every single bar and rap. He never slips up, never drops the ball, and has provided us with a commentary on the world around us in a vessel that can never be boring, because you just can’t be bored when you’re listening to Dave rap about something that you can feel deeply resonates within him.

So, what’s the problem? Well, when played on air on BBC Radio 1 yesterday, viewers commented on social media that Dave’s song made them feel ‘uncomfortable’ or ‘offended’ them. Here’s why that’s a problem: when you close off discussions like this, which are incredibly important to dismantling the racism that is built into the very structure of the society we live in, you are silencing people that have taken years to come forward about the effects racism has on them. Yes, it’ll probably make you feel uncomfortable, and that’s okay, because this isn’t a topic to be taken lightly -  and if you’re privileged enough to be on the other side of it, it’s your job to take in and listen to what these people are saying.

https://youtu.be/pDUPSNdmFew

DJ and Radio 1 Presenter Annie Mac stepped in to discuss why people shouldn’t be complaining about the song being played, taking to Twitter to explain: “It’s so very frustrating to see so many negative comments from listeners when I, and other @BBCR1 DJs play the @Santandave1 track ‘Black’. Let me get this straight, if you are genuinely offended by a man talking about the colour of his skin and how it has shaped his identity then that is a problem for you. It’s a real issue that a song so intelligent, so thought provoking so excellently put together can actually offend you.

“It’s not just okay to talk about race. It is crucial. Listen to the song with open ears. Please.”

Greg James also addressed the issue on air, praising the song as important. Annie Mac spoke to NME about the controversy: “I was chatting to Clara Amfo about it and she also found it frustrating while Greg James mentioned it on the radio this morning.

“It’s important for people who are white to talk about their opinions on race. It shouldn’t be down to black people to have to talk about it. So I had to get it out of my system.”

Dave recently stopped by Radio 1 to talk about why discussing institutional racism is so important and also his new album, ‘Psychodrama’, which is dropping soon and available for pre-order now.

You can also catch him on his UK tour kicking off this April in Dublin and ending with two huge dates at London’s Brixton Academy in May. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

PSYCHODRAMA THE TOUR. Tickets on sale Thursday at 9am.
View this post on Instagram

PSYCHODRAMA THE TOUR. Tickets on sale Thursday at 9am.

A post shared by SANTAN (@santandave) on

We’re so excited to hear more of Dave’s work and can’t wait to see it climb the charts, as well as hearing more of ‘Black’ played on the radio.

