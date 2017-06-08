David Guetta

We Spoke To David Guetta About ‘2U’, Justin Bieber & Victoria’s Secret

"It's the end of a cycle, and the beginning of we don't know what."

Lucas Fothergill
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 16:14

When news hit that David Guetta and Justin Bieber were releasing a new track together this Friday, people went a bit mad. What’s '2U' going to sound like? Could a new David Guetta album be coming soon? Hang on, why are Victoria's Secret involved with '2U'?? Why is Justin Bieber tweeting nearly indecipherable sentences about sports jerseys???

MTV got on the phone with David Guetta to find out more. We asked about his plans for 2017, how the Bieber collaboration came about and about the two music videos that are coming for ‘2U’.  

MTV: Hello Mr David Guetta! You’ve got a new song with Justin Bieber coming out tomorrow – please tell us more.

David Guetta: It's just a very romantic love song. What I'm trying to do here is a combination of emotional parts and the energy of crazy electronic dance beats. That's what I do, and that's what I like. I like making the people dance, but with a tear in their eyes. 

MTV: Nice. How did the collaboration with struggling up-and-comer Justin Bieber come about? Who made the first call, yourself or Bieber?

DG: Actually it happened through a good friend of mine, his name is Poo Bear [Jason ‘Poo Bear’ Boyd] - he wrote almost the entire album [Purpose] for Justin. We've been working together for many years, writing songs together, and then he gave me the surprise that he'd played the song to Justin without telling me. And then, one day, he said, 'David, check out this email, I have a surprise for you.' So I'm like, 'okayyyy,' and he had asked Justin to record the song. It was the most amazing surprise!

MTV: Considering that emails are the scourge of the Earth, that’s got to be one of the best emails you’ve ever received, right?

DG: Yeah, it's really, really crazy. I knew Justin from clubs; he comes to my shows sometimes. But, of course, that was a whole different story. His career is unbelievable. I respect his choices; it's really crazy that he went from this teenage artist to one of the most credible artists on the planet, making quality pop music in an accessible and credible way. I think this is really fantastic.

MTV: What’s going on with the Victoria’s Secret teasers you’ve both been putting out? Please explain, David. Please explain.

DG: It's funny because, by accident one day, I was playing my residency in Vegas - I have a pool party at a club called Encore Beach - and some models from Victoria's Secret were there, so I just posted a video. Usually, I don't post about models, but it was crazy, I had like six million views, which, obviously, is a lot. So I called my manager, and they said 'that's crazy, because we're actually talking with people from Victoria's Secret,' and then we made it happen. They proposed whether I would be interested in doing this, and I said 'yeah, of course, that would be amazing.' It's cool to have the most beautiful girls in the world singing the song.

MTV: Are you making a music video with Victoria’s Secret?

DG: We're probably going to do two music videos. But that's one of the videos, yeah.

MTV: Why two?

DG: It's amazing to have the Victoria's Secrets girls, but I also wanted something that's not branded, you know? But this is amazing; I'm very flattered that they're doing this. 

MTV: It’s been three years since you released Listen. So, with this new Bieber single coming shortly after the Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne collaboration you put out last month – is it safe for fans to assume that you’re releasing a new album in a few months?

DG: I'm going to take more time with this, but I have a lot of music coming. I've been working on music for a year, probably more than a year now, and I have a lot. I cannot wait, honestly. I'm like, 'ahhh I want to put all those records out!' It's a very exciting moment for me; it's an exciting moment for music in general. I think it's really a moment where...it's the end of a cycle, and the beginning of we don't know what. I feel like people are ready for new stuff. It's really a moment for new music. Very interesting.

MTV: What is the new cycle? What might that sound like?

DG: Listen to '2U'. That's the new cycle (laughs). I might be wrong.

David Guetta’s ‘2U’, featuring Justin Bieber, is out tomorrow (June 9).

You can find Lucas Fothergill on Twitter.

