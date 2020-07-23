Celebs Including Hailey Bieber And James Charles Congratulate Demi Lovato On Her Engagement

Celebs have been congratulating Demi Lovato on her engagement to boyfriend Max Ehrich.

Demi announced the happy news on Instagram, saying she knew Max was the one for her from the moment they met. In a tribute to him, she wrote: “It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.”

“I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Fans and friends alike have been sending their congratulations to the couple, with Hailey Bieber responding with a series of celebratory emojis: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭💕💕💕💕💕.”

Noah Cyrus wrote: “❤️❤️❤️ so happy for youuuu i love u so much” as Jessie J liked the upload and responded: “SO HAPPY FOR YOUUUU ❤️🙏🏻😍.” YouTuber NikkieTutorials said: “EVERYBODY SAY LOVE!!!!! YES!!!!! 👏🏻❤️.”

James Charles wrote the short and sweet message: “Congratulations demi ❤️” as Paris Hilton reacted: “Congratulations gorgeous! I’m so happy for you! 😍🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Demi has since published a comment thanking everyone for their kind words: “To all of my friends and fans commenting - I F**KING LOVE YOU - THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING MY HAPPINESS 😭😭😭.”

Demi and Max first sparked romance rumours back in March when they left flirty comments on each other’s social media accounts. E! News later reported they were “falling in love” with each other while social distancing.

Congratulations to the happy couple!