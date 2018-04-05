Demi Lovato And Christina Aguilera Duet Confirmed
Well kind of...
There's no question that Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera are two of the world's best popstars. Demi has gone from strength to strength as an artist since her Camp Rock days and Christina Aguilera has helped shape the charts and the sound of pop.
And now it looks as though the rumours that the two vocal legends have collaborated on a single are true.
WATCH DEMI'S 'TELL ME YOU LOVE ME' VIDEO HERE...
Fighting over what I said
I'm sorry, yeah I'm sorry
Bad at love, no, I'm not good at this
But I can't say I'm innocent
Not hardly, but I'm sorry
And all my friends, they know and it's true
I don't know who I am without you
I got it bad, baby
Got it bad
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
And I hope I never see the day
That you move on and be happy without me
Without me
What's my hand without your heart to hold?
I don't know what I'm living for
If I'm living without you, ooh ooh
All my friends, they know and it's true
I don't know who I am without you
I've got it bad, baby
I got it bad
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
My heart's like
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
Everything I need
Is standing in front of me
I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah
Through the ups and downs
Baby, I'ma stick around
I promise we will be alright, alright
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh (hear my heart say), oh oh oh oh oh oh (hear my heart say)
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
My heart's like
Everything I need (oh)
Is standing in front of me (oh)
I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. THE CHRISTINA AND DEMI DUET HAS FINALLY BEEN CONFIRMED.
As it stands, neither Demi or Christina have stated anything official about the single but, in a now deleted tweet, All Time Low singer Jon Bellion revealed that not only does the single exist but he is the person who produced it. OMG. This is so exciting.
The tweet was in response to a fan who believed one of Demi's Instagram posts referenced the duet.
Just weeks ago a Christina Aguilera demo called 'Fall In Line' leaked and recently Demi shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption 'I wasn't made to fall in line'. So far so normal but 'I wasn't made to fall in line' is a lyric from the chorus of the demo.
So now not only does it appear that we have confirmation that this duet exits but we have its title too.
Considering that Demi and Christina both push the boundaries of pop, it couldn't be more apt either.
Fingers crossed that the superstars release it soon.
Ideally in time for a BBMAs performance. Imagine.
Words: Sam Prance