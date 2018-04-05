Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato And Christina Aguilera Duet Confirmed

Well kind of...

Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 11:20

There's no question that Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera are two of the world's best popstars. Demi has gone from strength to strength as an artist since her Camp Rock days and Christina Aguilera has helped shape the charts and the sound of pop.

And now it looks as though the rumours that the two vocal legends have collaborated on a single are true.

WATCH DEMI'S 'TELL ME YOU LOVE ME' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Oh no, here we go again
Fighting over what I said
I'm sorry, yeah I'm sorry
Bad at love, no, I'm not good at this
But I can't say I'm innocent
Not hardly, but I'm sorry

And all my friends, they know and it's true
I don't know who I am without you
I got it bad, baby
Got it bad

Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

And I hope I never see the day
That you move on and be happy without me
Without me
What's my hand without your heart to hold?
I don't know what I'm living for
If I'm living without you, ooh ooh

All my friends, they know and it's true
I don't know who I am without you
I've got it bad, baby
I got it bad

Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
My heart's like
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

Everything I need
Is standing in front of me
I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah
Through the ups and downs
Baby, I'ma stick around
I promise we will be alright, alright

Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh (hear my heart say), oh oh oh oh oh oh (hear my heart say)
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

My heart's like
Everything I need (oh)
Is standing in front of me (oh)
I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah
Writer(s): Kirby Lauryen, Ajay Bhattacharyya, John Hill Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. THE CHRISTINA AND DEMI DUET HAS FINALLY BEEN CONFIRMED.

As it stands, neither Demi or Christina have stated anything official about the single but, in a now deleted tweet, All Time Low singer Jon Bellion revealed that not only does the single exist but he is the person who produced it. OMG. This is so exciting.

The tweet was in response to a fan who believed one of Demi's Instagram posts referenced the duet.

Just weeks ago a Christina Aguilera demo called 'Fall In Line' leaked and recently Demi shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption 'I wasn't made to fall in line'. So far so normal but 'I wasn't made to fall in line' is a lyric from the chorus of the demo.

So now not only does it appear that we have confirmation that this duet exits but we have its title too.

Considering that Demi and Christina both push the boundaries of pop, it couldn't be more apt either.

[Getty]

Fingers crossed that the superstars release it soon.

Ideally in time for a BBMAs performance. Imagine.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

10 Reasons To Pack Your Bags And Head To Western Australia Right Now
Johnny English Strikes Again
Johnny English Is BACK In First Trailer For Johnny English Strikes Again
Porter Robinson
Porter Robinson Talks Virtual Self, Mental Health Advice & Calvin Harris’ Nod Of Approval
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Aces
Get to Know: The Aces
From Britain's Got Talent To TOWIE: Megan McKenna's Incredible Transformation Over The Years
Cardi B
Cardi B Unveils Epic ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Tracklist
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato And Christina Aguilera Duet Confirmed
Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti Performing &#039;Rake It Up&#039; On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Nicki Minaj Is Reportedly About to Release a Video
Sabrina filming in Vancouver
Your First Glimpse At Netflix's Sabrina Reboot With Kiernan Shipka And Ross Lynch Looks Magical
Fans Are Demanding Answers About This Picture Of Hailey Baldwin And Shawn Mendes
Kim Kardashian's Sheer Struggle To Get Her First Full Family Pic Is Too Relatable
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Official Top 50 Singles Of 2018 So Far
Official Top 10 Singles Of 2018 (So Far) Revealed!
Normani
Normani and Missy Elliott Look Set to Collaborate
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Are Releasing Another ‘Want You Back’ Video
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Ex On The Beach Diaries: Casey Johnson Admits He “Feels Angry” At Marnie Simpson For Her Villa Flirtation While Geordie Lass Defends “There’s Nothing Going On"- EXCLUSIVE
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
Camila Cabello
Kehlani Praises Camila Cabello’s Talent on Snapchat

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato And Christina Aguilera Duet Confirmed
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Cheat Codes
Cheat Codes
Cheat Codes Talk Demi Lovato, Tattoos & Future Collabs | MTV Music
Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts As A Child
Demi Lovato &amp; Elton John
Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More Star on Elton John's New Album
DJ Khaled - I Believe (from Disney’s A WRINKLE IN TIME) ft. Demi Lovato
DJ Khaled
I Believe (Ft. Demi Lovato) (From Disney's A Wrinkle In Time)
Demi Lovato &amp; Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’
DJ Khaled &amp; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade Release 'A Wrinkle In Time' Singles
Demi Lovato Is A Seasoned Pro At Sliding In The DMs And We Should All Be More Like Her
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Seems to Confirm Demi Lovato Duet Rumours
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Reaches Huge Career Milestone with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’
Demi Lovato and Wilmer
Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Might Be Getting Back Together

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D cosy up
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei & Jersey Shore's Pauly D Get Cosy Before Flirting Up A Storm On Twitter
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
TV Shows
Jersey Shore Meets Geordie Shore In A London Extravaganza As Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Becomes A Dad
Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Marnie Simpson Had The Best Response To A Man Who Claimed He’d Slept With Her
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Spotted Sharing An Adorable Kiss In Paris
Avengers: Infinity War
The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans
From Britain's Got Talent To TOWIE: Megan McKenna's Incredible Transformation Over The Years