Demi Lovato And Christina Aguilera Duet Confirmed

Oh no, here we go again

Fighting over what I said

I'm sorry, yeah I'm sorry

Bad at love, no, I'm not good at this

But I can't say I'm innocent

Not hardly, but I'm sorry



And all my friends, they know and it's true

I don't know who I am without you

I got it bad, baby

Got it bad



Oh, tell me you love me

I need someone on days like this, I do

On days like this

Oh, tell me you love me

I need someone

On days like this, I do

On days like this

Oh, can you hear my heart say

Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh

No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody



And I hope I never see the day

That you move on and be happy without me

Without me

What's my hand without your heart to hold?

I don't know what I'm living for

If I'm living without you, ooh ooh



All my friends, they know and it's true

I don't know who I am without you

I've got it bad, baby

I got it bad



Oh, tell me you love me

I need someone on days like this, I do

On days like this

Oh, tell me you love me

I need someone

On days like this, I do

On days like this

Oh, can you hear my heart say

Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh

You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

My heart's like

Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh

No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody



Everything I need

Is standing in front of me

I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah

Through the ups and downs

Baby, I'ma stick around

I promise we will be alright, alright



Oh, tell me you love me

I need someone on days like this, I do

On days like this

Oh, tell me you love me

I need someone

On days like this, I do

On days like this

Oh, can you hear my heart say

Oh oh oh oh oh oh (hear my heart say), oh oh oh oh oh oh (hear my heart say)

You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody



My heart's like

Everything I need (oh)

Is standing in front of me (oh)

I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah

