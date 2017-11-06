Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson Will Be Performing at This Year's AMAs

This is getting very exciting...

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 17:39

Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson have had incredible years. Both talented vocalists have released incredible singles ('Sorry Not Sory', 'Love So Soft') and they've also released two of the best albums of 2017 (Tell Me You Love Me, The Meaning of Life).

On top of that, both popstars will be performing at the 2017 American Music Awards.

View the lyrics
Cutting me up like a knife, and I feel it
Deep in my bones
Kicking a habit I love even harder
You oughta know

I just wanna dive in the water with you
Baby, we can't see the bottom
It's so easy to fall for each other
I'm just hoping we catch one another

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises

Baby, I think about you, and I feel it
Deep in my heart
Maybe we just ain't meant to be something
Maybe we are, ooh

I just wanna dive in the water with you
Baby, we can't see the bottom
It's so easy to fall for each other
I'm just hoping we catch one another

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises (oh)

I just wanna dive in the water
But, baby, we can't see the bottom
I just wanna dive in with you
I just wanna lie here with you (oh)

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises (promise me)

Oh, na-na
Just be careful, na-na
Love ain't simple, na-na
Promise me no promises (no)

Oh
Promise me no promises
Don't you promise me nothing
Promise me, me, me, me
Just be careful
Promise me no promises
Writer(s): Jackson Foote, Ari Leff, Demi Lovato, Emma Block, Cheat Codes Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

IT'S OFFICIAL. BOTH DEMI AND KELLY WILL BE SLAYING THE AMAS STAGE.

The AMAs revealed the news this afternoon. Both singers then took to Twitter to express their excitement about the upcoming performances. Demi wrote: "SO excited to take the AMAs stage on Sunday, November 19th!!!" Not as excited as all of us are!

Fingers crossed that Demi decides to sing her new single: 'Tell Me You Love Me'.

Kelly, by contrast to Demi, was a little clearer as to what we can expect to see her perform at the awards show. The 'Because of You' hitmaker tweeted: "Performing a new song from Meaning of Life AND a fan-favorite on the AMAs later this month!"

Two songs by Kelly at one show. This is too exciting! And a "fan-favorite too".

Could it be 'Since U Been Gone', 'Piece By Piece'? We can't wait to find out.

Also is there a possibility that Demi and Kelly may be performing together?

IMAGINE? They have two of the best voices in pop. It would be amazing.

Words: Sam Prance

