Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus Cover Christmas Classics For Spotify

Fifth Harmony, Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson all appear on the gorgeous festive set...

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 13:07

Spotify are taking us into December with some Christmas classics covered by our favourite singers, including Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.

The former Disney stars feature on Spotify Singles — Holiday, a festive special released today, alongside Fifth Harmony and Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith and George Ezra.

Demi delivers a beautiful rendition of 'I'll Be Home For Christmas', while Miley takes on two beloved holiday songs for the collection.

View the lyrics
Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)
Writer(s): Warren Felder, Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, William Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The 'Malibu' superstar sounds incredible with her gorgeous cover of 'Sleigh Ride' and has a whole lotta fun on 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'.

Fifth Harmony have re-recorded their Christmas original 'Can You See', featuring on the soundtrack of new holiday movie The Star, for the Spotify special, which is even lovelier than the studio version.

Similarly, the new Queen of Christmas, Kelly Clarkson gives a stunning performance of her new original 'Christmas Eve' that was released last month.

[Getty]

While Sam Smith's 'Palace' is in the running for Christmas Number 1 after appearing in Apple's Christmas advert, he covers Joni Mitchell's 'River' for the album.

George Ezra, Wyclef Jean, Norah Jones, Jack Johnson and many, many more appear on the 25-song set, which is definitely going to be the soundtrack to our December.

Spotify Singles: Christmas

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH MILEY CYRUS' 'MALIBU' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I never came to the beach, or stood by the ocean
I never sat by the shore, under the sun with my feet in the sand
But you brought me here
And I'm happy that you did
'Cause now I'm as free
As birds catching the wind
I always thought I would sink, so I never swam
I never went boatin', don't get how they are floatin'
And sometimes I get so scared of what I can't understand

But here I am, next to you
The sky's more blue in Malibu
Next to you in Malibu
Next to you

We watched the sun go down as we were walking
I'd spent the rest of my life standing here talking
You would explain the current, as I just smile
Hoping that you'll stay the same, and nothing will change
And it'll be us, just for a while
Do we even exist?
That's when I make the wish, to swim away with the fish
Is it supposed to be this hot all summer long?
I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me
I'd be here writing this song

But here I am, next to you
The sky's so blue in Malibu
Next to you in Malibu
Next to you
Next to you
The sky's so blue in Malibu
Next to you

We are just like the waves that flow back and forth
Sometimes I feel like I'm drowning
And you're there to save me
And I wanna thank you with all of my heart
It's a brand new start
A dream come true
In Malibu
Writer(s): Miley Cyrus, Oren Yoel Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus Cover Christmas Classics For Spotify
Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017
Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video
Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards
Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs
Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and Disney Are Reportedly Being Sued Over "Let It Go" From Frozen
From Selena Gomez to Miley Cyrus: Celebrities Who Dated Their Best Friend's Ex
Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Demi Lovato, Idina Manzel and Disney Are Being Sued Over Frozen's 'Let It Go'
Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017
Why Is Demi Lovato Wearing A Wedding Dress?
Demi Lovato Hit With Fake Claims That She Made Xenophobic Comments About BTS
Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards
Demi Lovato Slays The American Music Awards With 'Sorry Not Sorry'
Luis Fonsi &amp; Demi Lovato - Échame La Culpa - Music Video
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato
Échame La Culpa
New Music Friday - 17th November 2017
Music
New Music Out This Week (17th November 2017)
Demi Lovato
New Music Round-Up: Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don, Miguel and More

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Marnie Simpson Can't Cope As Casey Johnson Risks Flashing Everything In Tiny Paper Thong
Selena Gomez gets cryptic about The Weeknd
Is Selena Gomez Apologising To The Weeknd After Getting Back With Justin Bieber?
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards
Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs
Jay-Z Appears To Admit He Cheated On Beyoncé
Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid
Nathan Henry poses for a selfie
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Just Had The Most Embarrassing Sex Toy Moment
Single AF Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Admits She’s ‘Torn’ Between Casey Johnson And Kyle Walker After Casey Confesses His True Feelings
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split