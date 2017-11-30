Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus Cover Christmas Classics For Spotify

View the lyrics

Now I'm out here looking like revenge

Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt

To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you're out here looking like regret

Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fucking with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feeling so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill

And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

'Cause the grass is greener under me

Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fucking with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feeling so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah



Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)

Writer(s): Warren Felder, Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, William Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com