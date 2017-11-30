Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus Cover Christmas Classics For Spotify
Fifth Harmony, Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson all appear on the gorgeous festive set...
Spotify are taking us into December with some Christmas classics covered by our favourite singers, including Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.
The former Disney stars feature on Spotify Singles — Holiday, a festive special released today, alongside Fifth Harmony and Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith and George Ezra.
Demi delivers a beautiful rendition of 'I'll Be Home For Christmas', while Miley takes on two beloved holiday songs for the collection.
Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)
The 'Malibu' superstar sounds incredible with her gorgeous cover of 'Sleigh Ride' and has a whole lotta fun on 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'.
Fifth Harmony have re-recorded their Christmas original 'Can You See', featuring on the soundtrack of new holiday movie The Star, for the Spotify special, which is even lovelier than the studio version.
Similarly, the new Queen of Christmas, Kelly Clarkson gives a stunning performance of her new original 'Christmas Eve' that was released last month.
While Sam Smith's 'Palace' is in the running for Christmas Number 1 after appearing in Apple's Christmas advert, he covers Joni Mitchell's 'River' for the album.
George Ezra, Wyclef Jean, Norah Jones, Jack Johnson and many, many more appear on the 25-song set, which is definitely going to be the soundtrack to our December.
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH MILEY CYRUS' 'MALIBU' VIDEO BELOW
I never sat by the shore, under the sun with my feet in the sand
But you brought me here
And I'm happy that you did
'Cause now I'm as free
As birds catching the wind
I always thought I would sink, so I never swam
I never went boatin', don't get how they are floatin'
And sometimes I get so scared of what I can't understand
But here I am, next to you
The sky's more blue in Malibu
Next to you in Malibu
Next to you
We watched the sun go down as we were walking
I'd spent the rest of my life standing here talking
You would explain the current, as I just smile
Hoping that you'll stay the same, and nothing will change
And it'll be us, just for a while
Do we even exist?
That's when I make the wish, to swim away with the fish
Is it supposed to be this hot all summer long?
I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me
I'd be here writing this song
But here I am, next to you
The sky's so blue in Malibu
Next to you in Malibu
Next to you
Next to you
The sky's so blue in Malibu
Next to you
We are just like the waves that flow back and forth
Sometimes I feel like I'm drowning
And you're there to save me
And I wanna thank you with all of my heart
It's a brand new start
A dream come true
In Malibu