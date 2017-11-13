Demi Lovato and Sam Smith Stan Each Other on Twitter

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith are both having incredible years. Demi is riding high on the charts with her critically acclaimed album Tell Me You Love Me and Sam Smith is following suit with his brilliant, Number 1, sophomore LP The Thrill of It All.

And now the two beloved superstars are both praising each other and their incredible work on Twitter.

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. DEMI LOVATO AND SAM SMITH BOTH STAN EACH OTHER HUGELY.

After slaying her MTV EMA awards medley of 'Sorry Not Sorry' and 'Tell Me You Love Me' today, Demi Lovato visited the BBC Radio 1 live lounge and, not only did she sing her new single but she also covered Sam Smith's 'Too Good at Goodbyes'.

Like any good Lovatic, Sam tweeted "YES [DEMI] SAAAAAAANG IT" after hearing the great cover.

Super excited by the shout out Demi instantly replied: "LOVE YOU and I LOVE your new music!!"

If that wasn't enough to make us freak out, Sam then wrote back to Demi praising her for everything that she's just released as well. The 'Like I Can' star wrote: "Ditto!! 'Only forever' has me deeply into my feelings xx congratulations beautiful xx".

OMG. We adore 'Only Forever' too. Does that mean that we're Sam Smith without the voice?

Ditto!! 'Only forever' has me deeply into my feelings xx congratulations beautiful xx — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 13, 2017

Probably not. Still, hopefully this mutual love leads to a duet.

Imagine an 'Only Forever' remix featuring Sam Smith on it.

Words: Sam Prance

