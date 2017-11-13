Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith Stan Each Other on Twitter

We adore these two...

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 16:00

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith are both having incredible years. Demi is riding high on the charts with her critically acclaimed album Tell Me You Love Me and Sam Smith is following suit with his brilliant, Number 1, sophomore LP The Thrill of It All.

And now the two beloved superstars are both praising each other and their incredible work on Twitter.

View the lyrics
Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)
Writer(s): Warren Felder, Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, William Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. DEMI LOVATO AND SAM SMITH BOTH STAN EACH OTHER HUGELY.

After slaying her MTV EMA awards medley of 'Sorry Not Sorry' and 'Tell Me You Love Me' today, Demi Lovato visited the BBC Radio 1 live lounge and, not only did she sing her new single but she also covered Sam Smith's 'Too Good at Goodbyes'.

Like any good Lovatic, Sam tweeted "YES [DEMI] SAAAAAAANG IT" after hearing the great cover.

Super excited by the shout out Demi instantly replied: "LOVE YOU and I LOVE your new music!!"

If that wasn't enough to make us freak out, Sam then wrote back to Demi praising her for everything that she's just released as well. The 'Like I Can' star wrote: "Ditto!! 'Only forever' has me deeply into my feelings xx congratulations beautiful xx".

OMG. We adore 'Only Forever' too. Does that mean that we're Sam Smith without the voice?

Probably not. Still, hopefully this mutual love leads to a duet.

Imagine an 'Only Forever' remix featuring Sam Smith on it.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith Stan Each Other on Twitter

Demi Lovato performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England

2017 MTV EMA: Demi Lovato Stuns With 'Tell Me You Love Me' Medley

Demi Lovato arrives at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato Teases ‘Special’ Project on Instagram

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson Will Be Performing at This Year's AMAs

Kim Kardashian And Demi Lovato Fans Battle Over Selena Quintanilla Costume

Demi Lovato arrives at the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi's Collaboration Reportedly Titled 'Échame La Culpa'

Demi Lovato Leaves Little To The Imagination As A Sexy Police Woman For Halloween

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato's Next Official Single Is 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Demi Lovato x JBL &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; Pop Up Event In New York

Demi Lovato Teases 'Major Announcement' on Social Media

Demi Lovato at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Demi Lovato Says She Isn't Sorry About Hooking Up With Her Exes

Demi Lovato on set of new music video in October 2017

Demi Lovato Films Music Video For Rumoured Luis Fonsi Collaboration

Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Just Had The Cutest Reunion

Trending Articles

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

Sophie Kasaei Appears To Confirm Split From Joel Corry After Five Years

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’