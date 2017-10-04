Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Announces First Ever UK Tour - Here's How To Get Tickets

The 'Instruction' singer will finally perform for her UK fans...

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 11:00

This is HUGE!

Demi Lovato sent her British Lovatics into hysteria last night when she announced she will touring the UK next year - for the first time ever.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' revealed the news with special pre-sale access for fans who buy her incredible new album via her official UK online store.

Fans have until 12pm on Thursday 5th October to purchase Tell Me You Love Me to get themselves a pre-sale code. Already bought it from the store? Don't worry, you'll receive your code on the day!

It's hard to believe that Demi has never toured the UK for any of her first five albums but she has only played a one-off show in London back in 2014 as part of The Neon Lights Tour.

Can you even imagine the set list? She has so many hits we still need to hear, as well as every single song on the new album that we REALLY need to hear!

Getty Images

'Cool For The Summer', 'Skyscraper', 'Give Your Heart A Break', 'Sorry Not Sorry' - AH! We cannot wait.

Between 'Ruin The Friendship', 'Daddy Issues' and 'Concentrate', Tell Me You Love Me is truly Demi's best album to date: it's filler-free, sultry, confident, and self-assured. So count us in...

The official tour dates are expected tomorrow and the tickets will most likely go on sale next week - don't worry, though, we'll let you know.

What are you waiting for? Go get that pre-sale code!

Words: Ross McNeilage

