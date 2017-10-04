Demi Lovato Announces First Ever UK Tour - Here's How To Get Tickets

This is HUGE!

Demi Lovato sent her British Lovatics into hysteria last night when she announced she will touring the UK next year - for the first time ever.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' revealed the news with special pre-sale access for fans who buy her incredible new album via her official UK online store.

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest

Go



Now I'm out here looking like revenge

Feelin' like a ten, the best I've ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you're out here looking like regret

Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill

And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

'Cause the grass is greener under me

Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Payback is a bad bitch

Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest

Fans have until 12pm on Thursday 5th October to purchase Tell Me You Love Me to get themselves a pre-sale code. Already bought it from the store? Don't worry, you'll receive your code on the day!

It's hard to believe that Demi has never toured the UK for any of her first five albums but she has only played a one-off show in London back in 2014 as part of The Neon Lights Tour.

Can you even imagine the set list? She has so many hits we still need to hear, as well as every single song on the new album that we REALLY need to hear!

'Cool For The Summer', 'Skyscraper', 'Give Your Heart A Break', 'Sorry Not Sorry' - AH! We cannot wait.

Between 'Ruin The Friendship', 'Daddy Issues' and 'Concentrate', Tell Me You Love Me is truly Demi's best album to date: it's filler-free, sultry, confident, and self-assured. So count us in...

The official tour dates are expected tomorrow and the tickets will most likely go on sale next week - don't worry, though, we'll let you know.

What are you waiting for? Go get that pre-sale code!

Words: Ross McNeilage

