Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade Release 'A Wrinkle In Time' Singles

Thursday, March 8, 2018 - 11:27

A Wrinkle In Time is shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year. The Ava DuVernay directed Disney feature stars the likes of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling and it's already garnered critical acclaim for its ambition and storytelling.

To make things even more exciting, Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade have all just released songs for it.

WATCH DEMI'S 'TELL ME YOU LOVE ME' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Oh no, here we go again
Fighting over what I said
I'm sorry, yeah I'm sorry
Bad at love, no, I'm not good at this
But I can't say I'm innocent
Not hardly, but I'm sorry

And all my friends, they know and it's true
I don't know who I am without you
I got it bad, baby
Got it bad

Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

And I hope I never see the day
That you move on and be happy without me
Without me
What's my hand without your heart to hold?
I don't know what I'm living for
If I'm living without you, ooh ooh

All my friends, they know and it's true
I don't know who I am without you
I've got it bad, baby
I got it bad

Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
My heart's like
Oh oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh oh
No, you ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

Everything I need
Is standing in front of me
I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah
Through the ups and downs
Baby, I'ma stick around
I promise we will be alright, alright

Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone on days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, tell me you love me
I need someone
On days like this, I do
On days like this
Oh, can you hear my heart say
Oh oh oh oh oh oh (hear my heart say), oh oh oh oh oh oh (hear my heart say)
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody
You ain't nobody 'til you got somebody

My heart's like
Everything I need (oh)
Is standing in front of me (oh)
I know that we will be alright, alright, yeah
Writer(s): Kirby Lauryen, Ajay Bhattacharyya, John Hill Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN LISTEN TO NEW DEMI, CHLOE X HALLE AND SADE SINGLES NOW.

Ava Duvernay revealed late last month that the superstars would be on the A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack.

And now you can listen to what they've recorded for it. Demi has teamed up with DJ Khaled for a bombastic ballad ('I Believe'), Chloe x Halle have penned an inspirational hit ('Warrior') and Sade shines on a moving number ('Flowers of the Universe').

I Believe (As featured in Walt Disney Pictures' "A WRINKLE IN TIME")

Chloe x Halle - Warrior (from A Wrinkle in Time) (Official Music Video)

Sade - Flower of the Universe (From Disney's "A Wrinkle in Time") [Official Lyric Video]

The official A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack is out tomorrow and it features Sia and Kehlani alongside Demi, DJ Khaled, Chloe x Halle and Sade. Not only that but it contains a score by Ramin Djawadi, the man behind the Game of Thrones theme tune.

With such an A-List range of artists, we reckon that the soundtrack could be as big as the film itself.

We can't wait to hear the album on Friday. If it's as good as the tracks out so far, it will be amazing.

A Wrinkle In Time comes to the UK on March 23rd this year. We're so excited.

See you at the cinema in the front row with popcorn in hand on release day.

Words: Sam Prance

