Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade Release 'A Wrinkle In Time' Singles
A Wrinkle In Time is shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year. The Ava DuVernay directed Disney feature stars the likes of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling and it's already garnered critical acclaim for its ambition and storytelling.
To make things even more exciting, Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade have all just released songs for it.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN LISTEN TO NEW DEMI, CHLOE X HALLE AND SADE SINGLES NOW.
Ava Duvernay revealed late last month that the superstars would be on the A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack.
And now you can listen to what they've recorded for it. Demi has teamed up with DJ Khaled for a bombastic ballad ('I Believe'), Chloe x Halle have penned an inspirational hit ('Warrior') and Sade shines on a moving number ('Flowers of the Universe').
The official A Wrinkle in Time soundtrack is out tomorrow and it features Sia and Kehlani alongside Demi, DJ Khaled, Chloe x Halle and Sade. Not only that but it contains a score by Ramin Djawadi, the man behind the Game of Thrones theme tune.
With such an A-List range of artists, we reckon that the soundtrack could be as big as the film itself.
We can't wait to hear the album on Friday. If it's as good as the tracks out so far, it will be amazing.
A Wrinkle In Time comes to the UK on March 23rd this year. We're so excited.
See you at the cinema in the front row with popcorn in hand on release day.
Words: Sam Prance