Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore

Demi Lovato has confirmed that she no longer considers Selena Gomez a “friend” despite their shared history on the Disney Channel.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Demi was asked about an Instagram post Sel uploaded praising her emotional performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Getty

Her response isn't exactly what fans had in mind...

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them But I’m not friends with her, so it felt … I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

In the same conversation, Demi revealed that her connection with Miley Cyrus ~has~ lasted the test of time.

Getty

“I talk to Miley. She’s awesome and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with.”

Meanwhile, Selena gave an interview to Amy Schumer in a recent issue of Interview magazine. In their conversation, Sel admitted that the scrutiny that comes with fame can be overwhelming.

“In reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love. I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me.

Getty

She added: “I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”

It’s totally natural for friendships to change as time goes on, but it’s good to see that Demi still wants the best for her old pal.