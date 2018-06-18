Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Could Score Her 1st UK No.1 This Friday With Clean Bandit!

'Solo' is hot on Jess Glynne's heels this week...

Mike Pell
Monday, June 18, 2018 - 18:00

They say it’s lonely at the top but not for Demi Lovato... If today’s Official Chart Update proves true, ‘Solo’, Demi's current single with Clean Bandit, will be the UK’s No.1 single this Friday!

‘Solo’ could score Demi her first UK chart topper and the electronic trio their fourth, following their mega-hits 'Rather Be', 'Rockabye' and 'Symphony', but it's currently just 1,300 combined sales and streams ahead of George Ezra's 'Shotgun', which moves up to No.2 at this midweek stage.

WATCH DEMI LOVATO IN CHRISTINA AGUILERA'S VIDEO FOR 'FALL IN LINE':

View the lyrics
Little girls, listen closely
'Cause no one told me
But you deserve to know
That in this world, you are not beholden
You do not owe them
Your body and your soul

All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older
And all the truth in a girl is too precious to be stolen from her

It's just the way it is
And maybe it's never gonna change
But I got a mind to show my strength
And I got a right to speak my mind
And I'm gonna pay for this
They're gonna burn me at the stake
But I got a fire in my veins
I wasn't made to fall in line
No, I wasn't made to fall in line, no

Show some skin, make him want you
'Cause God forbid you
Know your own way home
Ask yourself why it matters
Who it flatters
You're more than flesh and bones

All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older
And all the truth in a girl is too precious to be stolen from her

It's just the way it is
And maybe it's never gonna change (no)
But I got a mind to show my strength (my strength)
And I got a right to speak my mind (my mind)
And I'm gonna pay for this (pay)
They're gonna burn me at the stake (stake)
But I got a fire in my veins (veins)
I wasn't made to fall in line
No, no, I wasn't made to fall in line
No, we weren't made to fall in line, oh

Yeah, two, three
Right, two, three
Shut your mouth
Stick your ass out for me
March, two, three
Two, three
Who told you you're allowed to think?

Yea, two, three
Right, two, three
Shut your mouth
Stick your ass out for me
March, two, three
Two, three
Who told you you're allowed to think?

It's just the way it is
And maybe it's never gonna change
But I got a mind to show my strength (my strength)
And I got a right to speak my mind (my mind)
And I'm gonna pay for this (I'm gonna pay for this)
They're gonna burn me at the stake
But I got a fire in my veins
'Cause I wasn't made to fall in line
But I got a fire in my veins
I'm never gonna fall in line, oh

Yea, two, three
Right, two, three
Shut your mouth
Stick your ass out for me
March, two, three
Two, three
Who told you you're allowed to think?

Yea, two, three
Right, two, three
Shut your mouth
Stick your ass out for me
March, two, three
Two, three
Who told you you're allowed to think?
Writer(s): CHRISTINA AGUILERA, MARK WILLIAMS, JONATHAN DAVID BELLION, AUDRA MAE, RAUL IGNACIO CUBINA, JONNY SIMPSON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Hitting No.1 on the UK chart will no doubt bring Demi some much-needed amazing news after she recently had to cancel her London and Birmingham live shows on doctor's orders.

Although now back on her feet, the 'Heart Attack' singer had to postpone the gigs due to swollen vocal chords and apologised to fans on Twitter through "tears of frustration and sadness."

Credit: Getty Images

Elsewhere on today's Official Chart Update, Jess Glynne falls from the top spot to No.4 with 'I'll Be There'. On Friday, she extended her chart record for the most UK No.1 singles by a British female solo artist ever, after landing her seventh UK No.1. 

Tom Walker continues to climb, reaching a new peak of No.5 with 'Leave A Light On' and Years & Years look set to crack the Top 10 this week with 'If You're Over Me', currently at No.7.

Official UK Chart Update Top 5:

1. Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
2. George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
3. Anne-Marie - '2002'
4. Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'
5. Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'

Chart information © Official Charts Company 2018.

Find out if Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato score that UK No.1 this Friday by following MTV Music UK on Twitter or Facebook.

