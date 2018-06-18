Demi Lovato Could Score Her 1st UK No.1 This Friday With Clean Bandit!

View the lyrics

Little girls, listen closely

'Cause no one told me

But you deserve to know

That in this world, you are not beholden

You do not owe them

Your body and your soul



All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older

And all the truth in a girl is too precious to be stolen from her



It's just the way it is

And maybe it's never gonna change

But I got a mind to show my strength

And I got a right to speak my mind

And I'm gonna pay for this

They're gonna burn me at the stake

But I got a fire in my veins

I wasn't made to fall in line

No, I wasn't made to fall in line, no



Show some skin, make him want you

'Cause God forbid you

Know your own way home

Ask yourself why it matters

Who it flatters

You're more than flesh and bones



All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older

And all the truth in a girl is too precious to be stolen from her



It's just the way it is

And maybe it's never gonna change (no)

But I got a mind to show my strength (my strength)

And I got a right to speak my mind (my mind)

And I'm gonna pay for this (pay)

They're gonna burn me at the stake (stake)

But I got a fire in my veins (veins)

I wasn't made to fall in line

No, no, I wasn't made to fall in line

No, we weren't made to fall in line, oh



Yeah, two, three

Right, two, three

Shut your mouth

Stick your ass out for me

March, two, three

Two, three

Who told you you're allowed to think?



Yea, two, three

Right, two, three

Shut your mouth

Stick your ass out for me

March, two, three

Two, three

Who told you you're allowed to think?



It's just the way it is

And maybe it's never gonna change

But I got a mind to show my strength (my strength)

And I got a right to speak my mind (my mind)

And I'm gonna pay for this (I'm gonna pay for this)

They're gonna burn me at the stake

But I got a fire in my veins

'Cause I wasn't made to fall in line

But I got a fire in my veins

I'm never gonna fall in line, oh



Yea, two, three

Right, two, three

Shut your mouth

Stick your ass out for me

March, two, three

Two, three

Who told you you're allowed to think?



Yea, two, three

Right, two, three

Shut your mouth

Stick your ass out for me

March, two, three

Two, three

Who told you you're allowed to think?

Writer(s): CHRISTINA AGUILERA, MARK WILLIAMS, JONATHAN DAVID BELLION, AUDRA MAE, RAUL IGNACIO CUBINA, JONNY SIMPSON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com