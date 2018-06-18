Demi Lovato Could Score Her 1st UK No.1 This Friday With Clean Bandit!
'Solo' is hot on Jess Glynne's heels this week...
They say it’s lonely at the top but not for Demi Lovato... If today’s Official Chart Update proves true, ‘Solo’, Demi's current single with Clean Bandit, will be the UK’s No.1 single this Friday!
‘Solo’ could score Demi her first UK chart topper and the electronic trio their fourth, following their mega-hits 'Rather Be', 'Rockabye' and 'Symphony', but it's currently just 1,300 combined sales and streams ahead of George Ezra's 'Shotgun', which moves up to No.2 at this midweek stage.
Hitting No.1 on the UK chart will no doubt bring Demi some much-needed amazing news after she recently had to cancel her London and Birmingham live shows on doctor's orders.
Although now back on her feet, the 'Heart Attack' singer had to postpone the gigs due to swollen vocal chords and apologised to fans on Twitter through "tears of frustration and sadness."
Elsewhere on today's Official Chart Update, Jess Glynne falls from the top spot to No.4 with 'I'll Be There'. On Friday, she extended her chart record for the most UK No.1 singles by a British female solo artist ever, after landing her seventh UK No.1.
Tom Walker continues to climb, reaching a new peak of No.5 with 'Leave A Light On' and Years & Years look set to crack the Top 10 this week with 'If You're Over Me', currently at No.7.
Official UK Chart Update Top 5:
1. Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - 'Solo'
2. George Ezra - 'Shotgun'
3. Anne-Marie - '2002'
4. Jess Glynne - 'I'll Be There'
5. Tom Walker - 'Leave A Light On'
Chart information © Official Charts Company 2018.
