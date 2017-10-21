Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Debuts Incredible Snippet of Luis Fonsi Collaboration

This is going to be amazing...

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 10:29

That Demi Lovato reign won't let up. After wowing us on the MTV EMA stage on Sunday and moving us in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge studio on Monday, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' star is gearing up to release the biggest collaboration of her career.

Demi's Luis Fonsi collaboration is out this Friday and you can already hear a snippet of it right this minute.

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. THERE REALLY IS GOING TO BE NEW DEMI MUSIC OUT THIS WEEK.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker made the announcement on Instagram last night. Demi simply wrote 'November 17th' and tagged Luis Fonsi in the exciting post. Not only that but she debuted a clip of the song itself along with a mysterious video. 

In it, Demi sings in Spanish over a catchy beat. With Luis Fonsi on board, this single could be massive.

November 17th 😏 @luisfonsi

November 17th 😏 @luisfonsi

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Seriously, after taking over the world with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber on 'Despactio', it looks like Luis Fonsi is ready to do it once again with Demi on his brand new track. 'DEMI-CITO' is coming. Sorry not sorry. Apologies. We couldn't resist it.

The track is called 'Échame la Culpa' and Luis and Demi have been teasing it for weeks via Instagram.

With Demi, performing at the AMAs this Sunday, we are hoping that she and Luis will sing their duet.

Oh and maybe Demi could do a live rendition of her brilliant solo single 'Tell Me You Love Me' too.

Music video shoot ☺️

Music video shoot ☺️

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

AMA performance or not, we're confident that 'DEMI-CITO' will go off.

We're having heart attacks just thinking about how brilliant it will be.

Words: Sam Prance

