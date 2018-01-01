Demi Lovato Is A Seasoned Pro At Sliding In The DMs And We Should All Be More Like Her

Demi Lovato's incredible career proves she's the kind of woman who knows exactly what she wants and isn't afraid to go after it, so it's no surprise that she has the precise same spirit when it comes to dating.

In a recent interview with InStyle, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer chatted about taking the reigns when it comes to her relationships, and best believe she isn't afraid to make the first move.

"I'm normally the one to make the first move," she told the magazine, before adding: "I'm always the one who says, 'Let me get your number' or I slide into their DMs on Instagram."

Yas queen! Let's face it, if us women were too proud to slide into the DMs we would probs end up miserable and lonely forever.

So we know that she's not afraid to slide on in there, but now we need to know what her DM chat is like. C'mon Demi, let us in on your opening statement!

While the star didn't reveal her best chat up lines, she did share her opinion that keeping things low-key is well, key, in a relationship: "I'm more of a discusser. I'll argue, but life is too short for drama," she said.

Sounds like this gal has the dating game all sussed out.

