Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Ends Drama with Halsey on Instagram

It looks like there's no longer any bad blood between these two...

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 10:45

Yes. After all of the drama we can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Demi Lovato just posted a photo of her and Halsey together on Instagram and it appears as though there's no longer any beef between the two chart-topping singers. We're so happy.

GIRL WORLD IS AT PEACE.

Ran into this beauty today 💕😜😆

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker uploaded the selfie yesterday alongside the caption: "Ran into this beauty today 💕😜😆".

By their infectious smiles and the cute caption, we think it's safe to say that the girls have put their differences aside.

We're having major FOMO and we want in!

[Getty]

The Instagram post comes just weeks after a rivalry appeared to surface between the two talented popstars.

In an Interview with Paper Magazine, Halsey was asked about how she feels as a bisexual woman about queer representation in pop and songs sung by straight woman about experimenting with girl on girl action and Halsey had a lot to say about it.

"Oh, yeah. Bisexuality as a taboo. "Don't tell your mom" or "We shouldn't do this" or "This feels so wrong but it's so right." That narrative is so f***ing damaging to bisexuality and its place in society. That's something I've had to fight my whole life.."

[Getty]

While Halsey's words were a necessary comment on the limited representation of queer people and queer experiences in pop, many saw it as a direct aim at Demi Lovato. "Don't tell your mom" appears to reference the "Don't tell your mother" line from Demi's 2015 sapphic bop 'Cool for the Summer' and while Halsey's critique of it is important, Demi was not impressed.

Shortly after the interview was published Demi decided to take Twitter to make her thoughts known.

She wrote: "You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later."

Before adding "#shhhhdonttellyourmother" at the end.

It's clear what Demi was talking about.

Halsey didn't respond to tweet which left us in fear that the two of them may never see eye to eye. Perhaps Demi's tweet hurt Halsey and she didn't see the point in trying to move past it. However, Demi's Instagram post suggests that the drama is over and that we can finally stop worrying. Seriously theses two are giving us the biggest friendship goals ever and it's adorable.

Now if you don't mind us we're going to go watch the 'Sorry Not Sorry' video and listen to hopeless fountain kingom.

