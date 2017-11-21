Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Hit With Fake Claims That She Made Xenophobic Comments About BTS

It seems that some people on social-media are doing their best to start beef.

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 10:55

There are plenty of bonuses to having access to the internet, but one problem that remains a huge issue is just how quickly some people believe anything and everything they read online.

This time around, the rumours involve Demi Lovato and K-Pop band, BTS, who are on something of a high at the moment after making their US television debut at the AMAs over the weekend. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The reports all kicked off after Refinery29 reported that a bunch of Twitter accounts were spreading "quotes" pertaining to be from Demi about BTS's appearance on the show.

The sentiments expressed in the messages didn't exactly align with Demi's usual ethos of positivity and love. "I think that this is the AMERICAN music awards, and we should only celebrate AMERICAN artists tonight. Is there even going to be a translator?," one quote read.

While a bunch of eagle-eyed fans out there spotted that the quotes had been illustrated alongside red-carpet images of Demi that were clearly old, others may have believed the messages without looking deeper into the facts. 

The reality of the situation is that BTS are huge fans of Demi and were spotted dancing along to her performance during the show. The love seems to be mutual, with Demi RT'ing the video and writing: "I see you BTS" alongside a love-heart.

Getty Images

On the plus side, this is a pretty good example as to why we should always take everything we read online with a pinch of salt. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

