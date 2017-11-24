Demi Lovato, Idina Manzel and Disney Are Being Sued Over Frozen's 'Let It Go'
Jaime Ciero believes the song has "striking similarities" with his own song 'Volar'...
Demi Lovato's name has been brought into a major copyright lawsuit surrounding the Frozen song 'Let It Go'.
Singer Jaime Ciero is suing Lovato along with Disney and Idina Manzel over the movie's signature hit - the fifth biggest-selling song of 2013 - claiming it ripped off his 2008 song 'Volar'.
Demi sang the single version released with the soundtrack while actress Idina Manzel performed the version that features in the Disney film.
TMZ have broken the news, revealing that Ciero believes his song and the Disney hit share "note combinations, structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production and textures."
'Volar' was released five years before 'Let It Go' featured in the animated blockbuster, which earned over 1 billion dollars at the box office worldwide.
If Ciero wins the case then he would make millions upon millions as TMZ report he "wants profits from the movie, the music, the marketing... you name it."
With so much bank potential, we're not surprised the singer's refusing to, er, let it go but we'll have to wait for the outcome to see if he's successful or not.
It'll be interesting to see how this would impact the Broadway musical version of Frozen that is currently in the works for a 2018 launch because we can't imagine the story without 'Let It Go' in it.
Perhaps they could put Demi's 'Sorry Not Sorry' in its place to avoid any future controversy...
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go
Turn my back and slam the door
The snow blows white on the mount tonight
Not a footprint to be seen
A kingdom of isolation and it looks like I'm the queen
The wind is howling like the swirling storm inside
Couldn't keep it in
Heaven knows I try
Don't let them in, don't let them see
Be the good girl you always have to be
Conceal, don't feel, don't let them know
Well now they know
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go,
Turn my back and slam the door
And here I stand
And here I'll stay
Let it go, let it go
The cold never bothered me anyway
It's funny how some distance makes everything seem small
And the fears that once controlled me can't get to me at all
Up here in the cold thin air I finally can breathe
I know I left a life behind but I'm to relieved too grieve
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go,
Turn my back and slam the door
And here I stand
And here I'll stay
Let it go, let it go
The cold never bothered me anyway
Standing frozen in the life I've chosen
You won't find me, the past is so behind me
Buried in the snow
Let it go, let it go
Can't hold it back anymore
Let it go, let it go,
Turn my back and slam the door
And here I stand
And here I'll stay
Let it go, let it go
The cold never bothered me anyway
Let it go
Here I stand
Let it go
Let it go
Let it go
Words: Ross McNeilage
