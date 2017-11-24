Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, Idina Manzel and Disney Are Being Sued Over Frozen's 'Let It Go'

Jaime Ciero believes the song has "striking similarities" with his own song 'Volar'...

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 15:06

Demi Lovato's name has been brought into a major copyright lawsuit surrounding the Frozen song 'Let It Go'.

Singer Jaime Ciero is suing Lovato along with Disney and Idina Manzel over the movie's signature hit - the fifth biggest-selling song of 2013 - claiming it ripped off his 2008 song 'Volar'.

Demi sang the single version released with the soundtrack while actress Idina Manzel performed the version that features in the Disney film.

TMZ have broken the news, revealing that Ciero believes his song and the Disney hit share "note combinations, structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production and textures."

'Volar' was released five years before 'Let It Go' featured in the animated blockbuster, which earned over 1 billion dollars at the box office worldwide.

If Ciero wins the case then he would make millions upon millions as TMZ report he "wants profits from the movie, the music, the marketing... you name it."

Getty Images

With so much bank potential, we're not surprised the singer's refusing to, er, let it go but we'll have to wait for the outcome to see if he's successful or not.

It'll be interesting to see how this would impact the Broadway musical version of Frozen that is currently in the works for a 2018 launch because we can't imagine the story without 'Let It Go' in it.

Perhaps they could put Demi's 'Sorry Not Sorry' in its place to avoid any future controversy...

