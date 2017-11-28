Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and Disney Are Reportedly Being Sued Over "Let It Go" From Frozen

The song from Disney's Frozen is the focus of a lawsuit filed by Jaime Ciero.

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 11:00

It looks like the most recognisable song from Disney's Frozen is under a whole lot of scrutiny right now, with Idina Menzel and Demi Lovato (who sings the radio cover) both allegedly being named in a lawsuit filed by Chilean musician Jaime Ciero.

Jaime is reportedly claiming that the song is pretty much a ripoff of a track that he recorded in 2008, entitled 'Volar', or 'Fly' in English.

Hit play on the video for all the latest from MTV News...

According to Digital Spy, the musician reckons that his own track was actually the basis for the song from the hit 2013 movie. He also claims there is a clear likeness in the "note combinations", "structures", "hooks", "melodies", "lyrics", "themes", "production", and "textures."

So it seems he pretty much thinks the song, for which Idina recorded the film version while Demi the radio version, is basically a copy.

[GIPHY]

The musician told Digital Spy that he is intending to sue, and he is reportedly looking for a share of the movie's profits.

Baring in mind Frozen is one of the highest grossing films ever, and it brought in just shy of $1.3billion at the box office with a $150million budget, he could be in for a decent pay cheque.

But how plausible is the reported lawsuit? Take a listen to them both yourself...

Volar - Jaime Ciero

Disney's Frozen "Let It Go" Sequence Performed by Idina Menzel

What do you think? Do you hear any similarities? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK.

 

 

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards

Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs

Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and Disney Are Reportedly Being Sued Over "Let It Go" From Frozen

From Selena Gomez to Miley Cyrus: Celebrities Who Dated Their Best Friend's Ex

Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Demi Lovato, Idina Manzel and Disney Are Being Sued Over Frozen's 'Let It Go'

Why Is Demi Lovato Wearing A Wedding Dress?

Demi Lovato Hit With Fake Claims That She Made Xenophobic Comments About BTS

Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards

Demi Lovato Slays The American Music Awards With 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Luis Fonsi &amp; Demi Lovato - Échame La Culpa - Music Video
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato

Échame La Culpa

New Music Friday - 17th November 2017
Music

New Music Out This Week (17th November 2017)

Demi Lovato

New Music Round-Up: Demi Lovato, Stefflon Don, Miguel and More

Demi Lovato in the video for &#039;Échame La Culpa&#039; with Luis Fonsi

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Throw Una Fiesta In 'Échame La Culpa'

Demi Lovato in the &#039;Échame La Culpa&#039; music video with Luis Fonsi

Demi Lovato Teases Red-Hot Video For Luis Fonsi Collaboration

Trending Articles

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

The Reason Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Won't Share A Photo Of Their Newborn

Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid

Casey Johnson Teases Engagement To Marnie Simpson And Talks Ricky Rayment Comparisons

Holly Hagan Undergoes Hair Colour Transformation And This Shade Is Incredible

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up

Could Selena Gomez Be Set To Take On The Role Of Sabrina Spellman?

Ferne McCann Admits The Last Six Months Have Been "Hell" As She Introduces Baby Sunday