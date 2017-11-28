Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel and Disney Are Reportedly Being Sued Over "Let It Go" From Frozen

It looks like the most recognisable song from Disney's Frozen is under a whole lot of scrutiny right now, with Idina Menzel and Demi Lovato (who sings the radio cover) both allegedly being named in a lawsuit filed by Chilean musician Jaime Ciero.

Jaime is reportedly claiming that the song is pretty much a ripoff of a track that he recorded in 2008, entitled 'Volar', or 'Fly' in English.

According to Digital Spy, the musician reckons that his own track was actually the basis for the song from the hit 2013 movie. He also claims there is a clear likeness in the "note combinations", "structures", "hooks", "melodies", "lyrics", "themes", "production", and "textures."

So it seems he pretty much thinks the song, for which Idina recorded the film version while Demi the radio version, is basically a copy.

The musician told Digital Spy that he is intending to sue, and he is reportedly looking for a share of the movie's profits.

Baring in mind Frozen is one of the highest grossing films ever, and it brought in just shy of $1.3billion at the box office with a $150million budget, he could be in for a decent pay cheque.

But how plausible is the reported lawsuit? Take a listen to them both yourself...

