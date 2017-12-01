Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Is A Jilted Bride In Epic 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video

The 'Instruction' singer finally premieres the blockbuster visual for her new single...

Friday, December 1, 2017 - 15:12

It's the day we've all been waiting for as Demi Lovato's highly-anticipated 'Tell Me You Love Me' video is finally here.

After posting a picture of her standing in a wedding dress and veil, the Internet has waited impatiently to see the superstar walk down the aisle in the visual for her new single.

The teasers posted throughout the week have hinted that she jilts actor Jesse Williams at the altar, although we're rooting for a happily ever after. So, does Demi go through with it?

First of all, the 7-minute mini-movie doesn't hold back, with Demi and Jessie depicting the realities of a relationship, F-bombs and all.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' reminds us of the actress as she plays the blushing bride and angry girlfriend in her in the incredible video - directed by Mark Pellington - which takes an unexpected turn that'll leave you gasping.

While Demi fights for her love, she ends up being the one left standing at the altar after Jesse changes his mind. After putting the ring on her finger?!

Instagram / @ddlovato

We knew this was going to be amazing as soon as we seen the wedding dress but this is easily Demi's best video to date.

Quick question, though: who leaves Demi Lovato at the altar?! We can't relate...

Demi Lovato - Tell Me You Love Me

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH DEMI LOVATO AND LUIS FONSI'S 'ÉCHAME LA CULPA' VIDEO BELOW

