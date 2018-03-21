Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts As A Child

The 25-year-old said she has always had a "fascination" with death.

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 10:31

Demi Lovato has always been a huge advocate for opening up a discussion around mental health and she’s now come forward to reveal that her own experience with depression began when she was a child.

The 25-year-old previously opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teen and has revealed in the past that she experienced substance abuse issues and an eating disorder as she grew up in the spotlight.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News... 

In an interview with Dr. Phil, Demi explained that she has always had a “fascination” with death: "The very first time I [contemplated suicide] was when I was 7. I had this fascination with death," she said. "I have experienced things that I have not talked about, and I don't know if I ever will talk about."

"It was driven by sadness," she said. "It was loneliness and depression. And I believe that a lot of that had to do with unresolved issues with my birth father that I hadn't dealt with yet."

[Getty]

Speaking up about how bullying impacted her self-confidence, Demi said: "When I was bullied when I was 12, I was searching for something to numb me out, and to fit in. And I turned to alcohol.

“The thing that really hurt me was that friends turned on me. It was over petty drama that 12-year-olds have in the seventh grade. And the reaction to it was so much more extreme than what was normal that they had a suicide petition. And they passed it around the school and got people to sign it."

As for her advice for anyone going through something similar, Demi said: "I would say, 'hold on,' because the longer you go without acting on an urge, the easier that it will be for you, and the more resilient — the more strong you will become. And you'll be able to show that light to so many people.

She emphasized how important it is to open up about your feelings with “close friends and family” and pointed out that "every single person on this planet is worth life."

Getty Images

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please contact Mind at 0300 123 3393 or Samaritans at 08457 90 90 90. 

Latest News

Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’
International Astrology Day
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Sophie Kasaei Shows Off Some Serious Underboob In Red Cut-Out Swimsuit
Beyoncé, JAY Z and Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Spotted Filming New Music Video
John Legend Reveals The Secret To His And Chrissy Teigen’s Rock Solid Relationship
Little Mix Are Working with MNEK and Kamille on LM5
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts As A Child
Selena Gomez Expertly Shuts Down Body-Shamers With Candid Montage Of Her Sydney Yacht Trip
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Handles A Broken Heart And She’s Just Like Us – EXCLUSIVE
Millie Bobby Brown Comforts Fan After Nobody Turned Up To His Stranger Things Party
Ex On The Beach 8 Ep #1 Spoiler Vids: What We Can Expect From Tonight's Incredz First Ep - EXCLUSIVE
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Stuns On Jimmy Kimmel with 'IDGAF'
10 Fashion Trends From 2008 That Need To Stay Dead Forever
Sam Smith
Sam Smith Mourns Fifth Harmony’s Hiatus on Twitter
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Is Releasing New Music This Week﻿
Charlotte Crosby Couldn’t Care Less About People Slating Her Cosmetic Surgery
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts As A Child
Demi Lovato &amp; Elton John
Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More Star on Elton John's New Album
DJ Khaled - I Believe (from Disney’s A WRINKLE IN TIME) ft. Demi Lovato
DJ Khaled
I Believe (Ft. Demi Lovato) (From Disney's A Wrinkle In Time)
Demi Lovato &amp; Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’
DJ Khaled &amp; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade Release 'A Wrinkle In Time' Singles
Demi Lovato Is A Seasoned Pro At Sliding In The DMs And We Should All Be More Like Her
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Seems to Confirm Demi Lovato Duet Rumours
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Reaches Huge Career Milestone with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’
Demi Lovato and Wilmer
Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Might Be Getting Back Together
Parkland Shooting Survivors Joined Demi Lovato On Stage During Her 'Tell Me You Love Me' Tour
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Kicks Off the Tell Me You Love Me Tour with Epic Setlist
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, Sade and More Star on the ‘Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album
People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol
Ex On The Beach 8 Ep #1 Spoiler Vids: What We Can Expect From Tonight's Incredz First Ep - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Handles A Broken Heart And She’s Just Like Us – EXCLUSIVE