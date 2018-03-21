Demi Lovato Opens Up About Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts As A Child

Demi Lovato has always been a huge advocate for opening up a discussion around mental health and she’s now come forward to reveal that her own experience with depression began when she was a child.

The 25-year-old previously opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teen and has revealed in the past that she experienced substance abuse issues and an eating disorder as she grew up in the spotlight.

In an interview with Dr. Phil, Demi explained that she has always had a “fascination” with death: "The very first time I [contemplated suicide] was when I was 7. I had this fascination with death," she said. "I have experienced things that I have not talked about, and I don't know if I ever will talk about."

"It was driven by sadness," she said. "It was loneliness and depression. And I believe that a lot of that had to do with unresolved issues with my birth father that I hadn't dealt with yet."

Speaking up about how bullying impacted her self-confidence, Demi said: "When I was bullied when I was 12, I was searching for something to numb me out, and to fit in. And I turned to alcohol.

“The thing that really hurt me was that friends turned on me. It was over petty drama that 12-year-olds have in the seventh grade. And the reaction to it was so much more extreme than what was normal that they had a suicide petition. And they passed it around the school and got people to sign it."

As for her advice for anyone going through something similar, Demi said: "I would say, 'hold on,' because the longer you go without acting on an urge, the easier that it will be for you, and the more resilient — the more strong you will become. And you'll be able to show that light to so many people.

She emphasized how important it is to open up about your feelings with “close friends and family” and pointed out that "every single person on this planet is worth life."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please contact Mind at 0300 123 3393 or Samaritans at 08457 90 90 90.