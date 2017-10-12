Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Opens Up About The Exact Moment She Fell In Love With Joe Jonas

Let's all rewind back to 2008.

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 16:49

Demi Lovato has come clean about the exact moment she fell head over heels for ex Joe Jonas before the pair dated and eventually split over the period of a month back in 2010.

The former Disney Channel stars featured in 2008 movie Camp Rock together, which is where Demi revealed she first developed feelings for him. Infact, she can pinpoint the precise moment their friendship turned into something more.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In honour of her Netflix documentary, Simply Complicated, Demi sat down with a bunch of friends and discussed the ins and outs of her teenage years. And one person who crops up in the conversation is the DNCE bandmember himself. 

Getty Images

While they watched a clip from Camp Rock, friend Matthew asked: "Did you have a crush on him this whole time?" to which Demi replied: "Ohhhh yeah." 

As the scene of Joe playing guitar by the lake rolled out, Demi said: "This moment I freakin' fell in love with him... in real life. I wasn't acting much... we had our first kiss on camera."

Even though she admitted the pair "only dated for a month" it's clear that they've still got a pretty great friendship going on, with Demi also remaining close pals (potentially more?) with brother Nick Jonas.

 

 

