Demi Lovato Opens Up About The Time She Punched Her Backup Dancer

Demi Lovato has always been pretty honest with her fans, with no topic off-bounds from mental health to body positivity. And now the star is opening up more than ever in her new documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

It looks like the former Disney star is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to discussing her rise to fame as a gifted child star. Her friends and family also appear in the doc, including Nick Jonas who talks in the cameo about the moment Demi punched a backup dancer back in 2010.

Check out MTV News to see Vicky Pattison exclusively open up about leaving I'm A Celeb Extra camp for the first time...

"There was this episode..." Nick begins, referring to the infamous incident.

Demi admits: "I was not easy to work with," before alluding to a dark time: "I went on a bender for like, two months where I was using daily."

Getty Images

The star has been sober for five years, and her sobriety is something else she talks about in the documentary. The star reveals she's anxious about how it will all be received: "I don't know what everyone's going to think," she admits, but goes on to say: "The one thing I'll never stop doing is being honest - and that's the best I can do."

Take a look at the trailer below...

We applaud her honestly and seriously can't wait to watch this unfiltered Demi! The documentary will premiere on YouTube on October 17th.