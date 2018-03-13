Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’

It's no secret that we're obsessed with 'Love Lies'. Ever since Normani and Khalid released the Love, Simon single last month, we've not been able to take it off of repeat. Those silky smooth vocals, those relatable lyrics, that impeccable production. It's a triumph.

And it turns out we're not the only ones who adore it. Demi Lovato just took to Twitter to praise it.

View the lyrics Sorry if it's hard to catch my vibe, mmm

I need a lover to trust, tell me you're on my side

Are you down for the ride?

It's not easy for someone to catch my eye

But I've been waitin' for you for my whole damn life

For my whole lifetime



Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)

I see you're focused, yeah you're so independent (independent)

It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)

You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen



So baby, tell me where your love lies

Waste the day and spend the night

Underneath the sunrise

Show me where your love lies



I've been so into your mystery

Is it because of our history?

Are you into me?

When it feels so good, but it's bad for you

Can't say I don't want it 'cause I know I do

Come on over, I need your company

Cravin' that synergy



Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)

I see you're focused, yeah, you're so independent (independent)

It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)

You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen



So baby, tell me where your love lies

Waste the day and spend the night

Underneath the sunrise

Show me where your love lies

Tell me where your love lies

Waste the day and spend the night

Underneath the sunrise

Show me where your love lies



If you're down, don't hide it

Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it

Baby you gon' make me overnight it

Tell me, are you down?

If you're down, don't hide it (yeah)

Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it (yeah)

Baby you gon' make me overnight it

Tell me, are you down? (Tell me)



Tell me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)

Waste the day and spend the night (waste the day, spend the night)

Underneath the sunrise (underneath the sunrise)

Show me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)

Tell me where your love lies (show me where your love lies)

Waste the day and spend the night (yeah, yeah)

Underneath the sunrise (ooh)

Writer(s): Khalid Robinson, Tayla Parks, Ryan Vojtesak, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Jamil Chammas

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. DEMI IS REALLY A MASSIVE FAN OF 'LOVE LIES' JUST LIKE US.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' star may be on the US leg of her international Tell Me You Love Me Tour but that doesn't mean that she doesn't have time to listen to new music. Keeping it short and sweet, Demi tweeted: "Love lies - Khalid and Normani is fucking 🔥🔥🔥".

Yes. Demi. We agree completely. If any song can be described as fire this year, it is 'Love Lies'.

Love lies - Khalid and Normani is fucking 🔥🔥🔥 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 12, 2018

Naturally, Normani was quick to respond. She retweeted the tweet adding: "I love you so much queen. I see you slaying on tour and shit 👑✨😭". This is too adorable. We need Normani and Demi to collaborate on a duet ASAP. Imagine how perfect it would be.

To make things even sweeter, Normani and Demi have history together. Demi was a judge on the X Factor USA when Normani auditioned as a soloist and she helped put her in Fifth Harmony. Not only that but Demi also performed with the group on the show.

And, on top of that, Fifth Harmony also supported Demi on the US leg of her Neon Lights Tour.

I love you so much queen. I see you slaying on tour and shit 👑✨😭 https://t.co/wcFlD8bBzw — Normani (@NormaniKordei) March 13, 2018

'Love Lies' has now been streamed over 60 million times on Spotify alone.

We cannot wait to see Khalid and Normani perform it live later this year.

Words: Sam Prance