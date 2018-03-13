Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’

This is too cute...

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 10:57

It's no secret that we're obsessed with 'Love Lies'. Ever since Normani and Khalid released the Love, Simon single last month, we've not been able to take it off of repeat. Those silky smooth vocals, those relatable lyrics, that impeccable production. It's a triumph.

And it turns out we're not the only ones who adore it. Demi Lovato just took to Twitter to praise it.

WATCH NORMANI AND KHALID'S 'LOVE LIES' MUSIC VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics
Sorry if it's hard to catch my vibe, mmm
I need a lover to trust, tell me you're on my side
Are you down for the ride?
It's not easy for someone to catch my eye
But I've been waitin' for you for my whole damn life
For my whole lifetime

Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)
I see you're focused, yeah you're so independent (independent)
It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)
You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

So baby, tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies

I've been so into your mystery
Is it because of our history?
Are you into me?
When it feels so good, but it's bad for you
Can't say I don't want it 'cause I know I do
Come on over, I need your company
Cravin' that synergy

Don't be afraid to tell me if you ain't with it (you ain't with it)
I see you're focused, yeah, you're so independent (independent)
It's hard for me to open up, I'll admit it (I'll admit it)
You've got some shit to say and I'm here to listen

So baby, tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies
Tell me where your love lies
Waste the day and spend the night
Underneath the sunrise
Show me where your love lies

If you're down, don't hide it
Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it
Baby you gon' make me overnight it
Tell me, are you down?
If you're down, don't hide it (yeah)
Feelin' me, you don't gotta deny it (yeah)
Baby you gon' make me overnight it
Tell me, are you down? (Tell me)

Tell me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
Waste the day and spend the night (waste the day, spend the night)
Underneath the sunrise (underneath the sunrise)
Show me where your love lies (tell me where your love lies)
Tell me where your love lies (show me where your love lies)
Waste the day and spend the night (yeah, yeah)
Underneath the sunrise (ooh)
Show me where your love lies
Writer(s): Khalid Robinson, Tayla Parks, Ryan Vojtesak, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Jamil Chammas Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. DEMI IS REALLY A MASSIVE FAN OF 'LOVE LIES' JUST LIKE US.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' star may be on the US leg of her international Tell Me You Love Me Tour but that doesn't mean that she doesn't have time to listen to new music. Keeping it short and sweet, Demi tweeted: "Love lies - Khalid and Normani is fucking 🔥🔥🔥".

Yes. Demi. We agree completely. If any song can be described as fire this year, it is 'Love Lies'.

Naturally, Normani was quick to respond. She retweeted the tweet adding: "I love you so much queen. I see you slaying on tour and shit 👑✨😭". This is too adorable. We need Normani and Demi to collaborate on a duet ASAP. Imagine how perfect it would be.

To make things even sweeter, Normani and Demi have history together. Demi was a judge on the X Factor USA when Normani auditioned as a soloist and she helped put her in Fifth Harmony. Not only that but Demi also performed with the group on the show.

And, on top of that, Fifth Harmony also supported Demi on the US leg of her Neon Lights Tour.

'Love Lies' has now been streamed over 60 million times on Spotify alone.

We cannot wait to see Khalid and Normani perform it live later this year.

Words: Sam Prance

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
How To Support The US Student Movement Calling For Gun Control
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Scores Fourth Solo US Top 20 Hit
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Liam Payne
Liam Payne Wows with Amazing Rendition of John Mayer Classic
Mabel &amp; Not3s - Fine Line - MTV Exclusive Laid Bare Commentary
Mabel Praises Not3s For Coming Through On ‘Fine Line’ Even If He Did Miss His Flight!
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Were Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught Giggling After Liam Payne's Performance?
Ally Brooke
Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Signs Major Solo Music Deal
Demi Lovato &amp; Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Sneakily Records Butt Naked Sam Gowland Shaking His Booty To Beyonce
Tracy Beaker Is Coming Back As A Single Mum Fighting To Make Ends Meet
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato &amp; Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato Praises Normani and Khalid’s Duet ‘Love Lies’
DJ Khaled &amp; Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle and Sade Release 'A Wrinkle In Time' Singles
Demi Lovato Is A Seasoned Pro At Sliding In The DMs And We Should All Be More Like Her
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Seems to Confirm Demi Lovato Duet Rumours
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Reaches Huge Career Milestone with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’
Demi Lovato and Wilmer
Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Might Be Getting Back Together
Parkland Shooting Survivors Joined Demi Lovato On Stage During Her 'Tell Me You Love Me' Tour
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Kicks Off the Tell Me You Love Me Tour with Epic Setlist
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato, Sade and More Star on the ‘Wrinkle in Time’ Soundtrack
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Appears to Confirm Christina Aguilera Duet Rumours
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Announces 'Tell Me You Love Me' European Tour
Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Demi Lovato Lands Streaming Milestone with 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Little Mix for tmrw magazine
Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson and BTS Win Major iHeart Radio Music Awards