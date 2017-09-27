Demi Lovato Previews 'Daddy Issues' and It's A Banger

We're just hours away from hearing Demi Lovato's brand new album and she's given us a sneaky preview of two more songs!

Miss Lovato has shared snippets of the anticipated tracks 'Daddy Issues' (what a title) and the Lil' Wayne-assisted 'Lonely' and they both sound AMAZING.

We low-key expected 'Daddy Issues' to be a ballad so were very surprised to hear it's an 80s-pop-inspired banger, turning her 'crazy' love into a bright and carefree, almost-deranged sing-along (a good thing, trust us).

"Lucky for you, I got all these daddy issues / What can I do? / I'm going crazy when I'm with you / Forget all the therapy that I've been through." I mean, how brilliant?

While 'Daddy Issues' is a proper pop moment, 'Lonely' might be Demi's biggest R&B moment to date, as she belts out her heartbreak over DJ Mustard's trademark moody downtempo production.

After kicking things off with the badass summer anthem 'Sorry Not Sorry', the singer's sixth album Tell Me You Love Me is shaping up to be her best yet from the songs and clips we've heard so far.

Getty Images

From the soulful title track to the truly incredible 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore' - Demi's best song EVER? - we are beyond excited to hear this album, and the latest two snippets have only added to that excitement.

'Lonely' is the sole collaboration on the album, with Lil' Wayne, although the one and only Nick Jonas co-wrote one of the deluxe tracks with Demi (!!) which means even the bonus tracks are about to slay.

Before Tell Me You Love Me drops in full at midnight, get your life below...

Words: Ross McNeilage

