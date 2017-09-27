Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Previews 'Daddy Issues' and It's A Banger

'Lonely' also sounds like a MAJOR bop...

Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 15:17

We're just hours away from hearing Demi Lovato's brand new album and she's given us a sneaky preview of two more songs!

Miss Lovato has shared snippets of the anticipated tracks 'Daddy Issues' (what a title) and the Lil' Wayne-assisted 'Lonely' and they both sound AMAZING.

We low-key expected 'Daddy Issues' to be a ballad so were very surprised to hear it's an 80s-pop-inspired banger, turning her 'crazy' love into a bright and carefree, almost-deranged sing-along (a good thing, trust us).

Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Go

Now I'm out here looking like revenge
Feelin' like a 10, the best I've ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ahhh)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nahhh

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fuckin' with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ahhh)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nahhh

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk, that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

Payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest
Writer(s): Sean Douglas, Warren "Oak" Felder, Trevor Brown, William Zaire Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

"Lucky for you, I got all these daddy issues / What can I do? / I'm going crazy when I'm with you / Forget all the therapy that I've been through." I mean, how brilliant?

While 'Daddy Issues' is a proper pop moment, 'Lonely' might be Demi's biggest R&B moment to date, as she belts out her heartbreak over DJ Mustard's trademark moody downtempo production.

After kicking things off with the badass summer anthem 'Sorry Not Sorry', the singer's sixth album Tell Me You Love Me is shaping up to be her best yet from the songs and clips we've heard so far.

Getty Images

From the soulful title track to the truly incredible 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore' - Demi's best song EVER? - we are beyond excited to hear this album, and the latest two snippets have only added to that excitement.

'Lonely' is the sole collaboration on the album, with Lil' Wayne, although the one and only Nick Jonas co-wrote one of the deluxe tracks with Demi (!!) which means even the bonus tracks are about to slay.

Before Tell Me You Love Me drops in full at midnight, get your life below...

✌🏼 days until #TellMeYouLoveMe! #DaddyIssues #Lonely 👀

✌🏼 days until #TellMeYouLoveMe! #DaddyIssues #Lonely 👀

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH DEMI LOVATO, JAX JONES AND STEFFLON DON'S 'INSTRUCTION' VIDEO BELOW

All my ladies

(What you gon' do?)
All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

You see me I do what I gotta do, oh yeah
On the guest list, no need to cue, oh yeah
Me and my crew, we got the juice, oh yeah
So come here, let me mentor you

Some say I'm bossy 'cause I am the boss
Buy anything, I don't care what it cost
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Step one
Report to the dance floor when I say, oh yeah
Step two
Tell mum you'll be out till late, oh yeah
Step three
Pull up your bumper, cock up your waist, oh yeah
Step four
Grab somebody, now face to face and say

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Yo, see me 'av everyting what you want
Put it 'pon me, they dunno the realest star
'Cause she don't play
You say I'm loco to do it anything
Gyal ofe bakok bakok banem
Gyal aset bakok bakok banem
(All my ladies)
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Lovin' anything, lovin' anything
Say I lovin' anything
Bad gyal, bad gyal
Mashin' up di ting, mash up di ting banem

Say that you're bossy 'cause you are the boss
Buy anything, you don't care what it costs
Stacked like casino, Armani, Moschino
If you're The Supreme then I'm Diana Ross

All my ladies
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Wind to the left, sway to the right
Drop it down low and take it back high
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction

Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Bitch, I don't need introduction
Follow my simple instruction
Writer(s): Demitria Lovato, Uzoechi Emenike, Timucin Fabian Kwong Wah Aluo, Stefflon Don Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

