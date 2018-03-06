Demi Lovato Reaches Huge Career Milestone with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

Demi Lovato is at the height of her career right now. Her latest record Tell Me You Love Me is her most critically acclaimed album to date and she is currently wowing fans and the public at large on a huge arena tour of the US with Kehlani and DJ Khaled.

To make things even more impressive, 'Sorry Not Sorry' just became her second ever Triple Platinum single in the US.

WATCH DEMI'S BRILLIANT 'SORRY NOT SORRY' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics Now I'm out here looking like revenge

Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt

To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you're out here looking like regret

Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fucking with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feeling so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill

And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

'Cause the grass is greener under me

Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fucking with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feeling so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah



Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry) Writer(s): Warren Felder, Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, William Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

LOVATICS ASSEMBLE. 'SORRY NOT SORRY' HAS OFFICIALLY BECOME DEMI'S BIGGEST SINGLE TO DATE.

The amazing lead single has been popular ever since it was released last July and now it has sold over three million chart copies in the US. In doing so, it joins 'Give Your Heart A Break' as Demi's only hits to date to reach the massive music milestone.

Considering how popular it still is, we reckon that 'Sorry Not Sorry' could go on to become 4x Platinum in the US.

US Certifications (@RIAA): @ddlovato, Sorry Not Sorry 3x Platinum (3,000,000). — chart data (@chartdata) March 5, 2018

As it stands, 'Sorry Not Sorry' is Demi's highest charting single in the US ever. Peaking at Number 6 it out-charts Demi's other incredible Top 10 singles: 'This Is Me' (9), 'Skyscraper' (10) and 'Heart Attack' (10). Not only that but it's a UK Top 10 hit too.

And, even more impressively, it is Demi's most streamed single yet with 424 million streams on Spotify alone.

We have no doubt that it will surpass the 500 million stream mark on the popular service before 2018 ends.

[Getty]

With plenty more potential singles on Tell Me You Love Me, Demi may have another huge hit on her hands.

'Daddy Issues', 'Ruin the Friendship' and 'Dirty Sexy Love' could all be as successful as 'Sorry Not Sorry'.

Words: Sam Prance