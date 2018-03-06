Demi Lovato Reaches Huge Career Milestone with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’
This is major...
Demi Lovato is at the height of her career right now. Her latest record Tell Me You Love Me is her most critically acclaimed album to date and she is currently wowing fans and the public at large on a huge arena tour of the US with Kehlani and DJ Khaled.
To make things even more impressive, 'Sorry Not Sorry' just became her second ever Triple Platinum single in the US.
Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)
LOVATICS ASSEMBLE. 'SORRY NOT SORRY' HAS OFFICIALLY BECOME DEMI'S BIGGEST SINGLE TO DATE.
The amazing lead single has been popular ever since it was released last July and now it has sold over three million chart copies in the US. In doing so, it joins 'Give Your Heart A Break' as Demi's only hits to date to reach the massive music milestone.
Considering how popular it still is, we reckon that 'Sorry Not Sorry' could go on to become 4x Platinum in the US.
As it stands, 'Sorry Not Sorry' is Demi's highest charting single in the US ever. Peaking at Number 6 it out-charts Demi's other incredible Top 10 singles: 'This Is Me' (9), 'Skyscraper' (10) and 'Heart Attack' (10). Not only that but it's a UK Top 10 hit too.
And, even more impressively, it is Demi's most streamed single yet with 424 million streams on Spotify alone.
We have no doubt that it will surpass the 500 million stream mark on the popular service before 2018 ends.
With plenty more potential singles on Tell Me You Love Me, Demi may have another huge hit on her hands.
'Daddy Issues', 'Ruin the Friendship' and 'Dirty Sexy Love' could all be as successful as 'Sorry Not Sorry'.
Words: Sam Prance