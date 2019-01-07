Demi Lovato Receives An Apology From Instagram Over Fat-Shaming Sponsored Ad

Demi Lovato has received an apology from Instagram after a “disgusting" fat-shaming advert appeared on her feed.

The singer called out the social-media platform online after a post by Game of Sultans, which described one animated character as “pretty” and the other as “obese”, popped up as she was scrolling through her account.

Getty

“Why is this fat-shaming bullsh*t on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad. You can be pretty at any weight,” she pointed out.

“This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder. Especially when eating disorders are all about ‘control’.”

Instagram

Instagram have since apologised in a statement to TMZ: “We’re sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people’s feeds.”

Demi added: “Please Instagram, keep this bullshit off mine and other’s feeds who could be easily affected by this disgusting advertisement. With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game.”

Just called out Instagram and some bullshit game on my insta stories.. go check it out. Always speak up for what you believe in! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 4, 2019

She even took to Twitter to direct fans attention to the advertisement as a way to put pressure on the company to make a change: “Just called out Instagram and some bullsh*t game on my insta stories.. go check it out. Always speak up for what you believe in!”

Go, Demi!