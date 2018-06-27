Demi Lovato Releases Heartbreaking Full Live Performance Of ‘Sober’

Demi Lovato brought us to tears last week when she dropped her new single ‘Sober’ where she revealed “her truth” – that after 6 years of sobriety she has relapsed. The honesty and genuineness of the song makes it sit amongst the most powerful confessionals we’ve ever heard, and we've been crying ever since.

The new song seemed therapeutic for Demi, acting as a way for her to open up and admit the truth to her fans, her friends, her family and finally herself – ending the song of apologies to others with “It wasn’t my intention, I’m sorry to myself”.

Now, only a week later, Demi took to the piano during her set at Rock In Rio to perform the song live for the first time – which you can now watch in full.

Demi Lovato performs 'Sober' to a sea of supporting fans at Rock In Rio / Credit: Demi Lovato's YouTube

It was an emotional, intimate performance, performed completely solo with no other accompaniment, which understandably brought her to tears.

The audience were a sea of tiny lights as fans waved their arms in the air in support, screaming words of love and support any time she was overcome with emotion.

You can watch the heartbreaking full performance below:

Demi took to Twitter to earnestly thank fans for all the support they’ve given and show that they have made a real difference in her life:

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten”

We love you Demi!