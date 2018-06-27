Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Releases Heartbreaking Full Live Performance Of ‘Sober’

It was so intimate - just Demi, a piano and her fans...

Wednesday, June 27, 2018 - 11:30

Demi Lovato brought us to tears last week when she dropped her new single ‘Sober’ where she revealed “her truth” – that after 6 years of sobriety she has relapsed. The honesty and genuineness of the song makes it sit amongst the most powerful confessionals we’ve ever heard, and we've been crying ever since.

FIRST, BEFORE YOU CRY, SEE DEMI FEATURE ON CLEAN BANDIT'S NEW SUMMER TRACK 'SOLO' BELOW

View the lyrics
It solo, solo, everybody
It solo, everybody
It solo, solo, everybody
Woop woop woop woop woop woop woop

I never meant to leave you hurting
I never meant to do the worst thing
Not to you (it solo, solo, everybody)
'Cause every time I read your message
I wish I wasn't one of your exes
Now I'm the fool (it solo, solo, everybody)
Since you've been gone
Been dancing on my own
There's boys up in my zone
But they can't turn me on
'Cause baby, you're the only one I'm coming for
I can't take no more, no more, no more
I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted
Cr-cr-cry but I like to party
T-t-touch but I got nobody
Here on my own
I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted
Cr-cr-cry since the day we parted
T-t-touch but I got nobody
So I do it solo
It solo, solo, everybody
It solo, everybody
It solo, solo, everybody
I do it solo
It solo, solo, everybody
It solo, everybody
It solo, solo, everybody
I do it solo
Every single night I lose it
I can't even hear the music without you (it solo, solo, everybody)
Ah, yeah, yeah
Try to stop myself from calling
But I really wanna know if you're with
someone new (it solo, solo, everybody)
Since you've been gone
I've been dancing on my own
There's boys up in my zone
But they can't turn me on
'Cause baby, you're the only one I'm coming for
I can't take no more, no more, no more
I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted
Cr-cr-cry but I like to party
T-t-touch but I got nobody
Here on my own
I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted
Cr-cr-cry since the day we parted
T-t-touch but I got nobody
So I do it solo
It solo, solo, everybody
It solo, everybody
It solo, solo, everybody
I do it solo
It solo, solo, everybody
It solo, everybody
It solo, solo, everybody
I do it solo
Can do it solo
I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted
Cr-cr-cry but I like to party
T-t-touch but I got nobody
Here on my own (here on my own)
I wanna f-woop woop woop, but I'm broken hearted
Cr-cr-cry since the day we parted
T-t-touch but I got nobody
So I do it solo
It solo, solo, everybody
It solo, everybody
It solo, solo, everybody
I do it solo (it solo, solo, everybody)
It solo, solo, everybody
It solo, everybody
It solo, solo, everybody
I do it solo
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The new song seemed therapeutic for Demi, acting as a way for her to open up and admit the truth to her fans, her friends, her family and finally herself – ending the song of apologies to others with “It wasn’t my intention, I’m sorry to myself”. 

Now, only a week later, Demi took to the piano during her set at Rock In Rio to perform the song live for the first time – which you can now watch in full. 

Demi Lovato performs 'Sober' to a sea of supporting fans at Rock In Rio / Credit: Demi Lovato's YouTube

It was an emotional, intimate performance, performed completely solo with no other accompaniment, which understandably brought her to tears. 

The audience were a sea of tiny lights as fans waved their arms in the air in support, screaming words of love and support any time she was overcome with emotion. 

You can watch the heartbreaking full performance below:

Demi Lovato - Sober (Live From Rock In Rio / 2018)

Demi took to Twitter to earnestly thank fans for all the support they’ve given and show that they have made a real difference in her life: 

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten”

 

We love you Demi! If you're high-key crying now and need some cheering up, 5 Seconds of Summer just made chart history! Check it out right HERE.

Latest News

Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
What is &#039;Big Dick Energy&#039; and who has it?
Big D*ck Energy Is A Thing And We've Decided We Know Who Has It
Demi Lovato Performing Live At The 02
Demi Lovato Releases Heartbreaking Full Live Performance Of ‘Sober’
Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson And Tells Fans To 'Stop Starting Sh*t’ Online
Kim Kardashian Can’t Believe How Incredible This Waxwork Of Khloe Kardashian Is
Jack &amp; Jack Talk Us Through The Music Video For Beg
Jack & Jack Chat ‘Beg’, Reveal The Real House Party Behind The Video In MTV Laid Bare
You Won’t Believe What Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Doing Up A Crane
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Marvel
Marvel Boss Reveals The MCU Already Has An LGBTQ+ Superhero And Will Introduce Another
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
Taylor Swift at her London Wembley gig with Adele
Taylor Swift Is Upping Her Girl Squad Game By Adding Adele And JK Rowling To Its Ranks
Mario Kart
This New Way To Play Mario Kart Changes EVERYTHING
You Need To See The Throwback Video Marnie Simpson Posted For Her And Casey Johnson’s Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets
Drake&#039;s Scorpion Teaser Video
Check Out Drake’s Eerie New Scorpion Album Teaser Video
Demi Lovato performing at Rock in Rio
Demi Lovato Admits She’s ‘A New Person With A New Life’ After Emotional First Performance Since Relapse At Rock In Rio
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Claims Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson Is ‘Tense’
Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Birthday As More Cute Pictures With Pete Davidson Emerge

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Performing Live At The 02
Demi Lovato Releases Heartbreaking Full Live Performance Of ‘Sober’
Demi Lovato performing at Rock in Rio
Demi Lovato Admits She’s ‘A New Person With A New Life’ After Emotional First Performance Since Relapse At Rock In Rio
Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo - Music Video
Demi Lovato Bags Her 1st UK No.1 Single With Clean Bandit On 'Solo'
Little Mix
Music
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Skepta & More!
Demi Lovato Performing Live at WiLD 94.9 FM&#039;s Jingle Ball
Demi Lovato’s New Song ‘Sober’ Is An Emotional Confession Of Her Breaking Her Sobriety After 6 Years
Clean Bandit Ft. Demi Lovato - Solo - Music Video
Clean Bandit
Solo (Ft. Demi Lovato) [Explicit]
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Could Score Her 1st UK No.1 This Friday With Clean Bandit!
From Kendall Jenner To Demi Lovato: 9 Celebs Who Have Dated Their Famous Mates' Siblings
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Apologises After Fans Accuse Prank Of Trivialising Sexual Assault
Demi Lovato Gives Shock Update On Poot Lovato
Lili Rienhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Lili Reinhart To Khloe Kardashian: 7 Celebs On How They Deal With Stress
Clean Bandit new music video &#039;Solo&#039; ft Demi Lovato
Clean Bandit And Demi Lovato Release New Video For Summer Bop ‘Solo’

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
You Won’t Believe What Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Doing Up A Crane
TV Shows
16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson And Tells Fans To 'Stop Starting Sh*t’ Online
What is &#039;Big Dick Energy&#039; and who has it?
Big D*ck Energy Is A Thing And We've Decided We Know Who Has It
Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
Demi Lovato Performing Live At The 02
Demi Lovato Releases Heartbreaking Full Live Performance Of ‘Sober’
Kim Kardashian Can’t Believe How Incredible This Waxwork Of Khloe Kardashian Is