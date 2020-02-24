Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya

Demi Lovato has opened up about being locked out of celebrity dating app, Raya.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Demi explained that she’d deleted the app out of respect for a partner she’d been dating. After their split, Demi attempted to sign back in to app, only to find that her account had been mysteriously blocked.

Getty

Instead of dialling up tech support and asking for her account to be fixed, Demi took it as a sign that she should embrace single life.

“I just deleted [Raya] out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on," she said. "And I was like, ‘You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now.’”

"When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with,’" she explained. "I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman … So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything."

“People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.”

Getty

Demi is currently rumoured to be dating actor Max Ehrich, although the couple haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Who needs Raya?