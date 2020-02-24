Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya

Access to her account was mysteriously blocked

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 09:57

Demi Lovato has opened up about being locked out of celebrity dating app, Raya.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Demi explained that she’d deleted the app out of respect for a partner she’d been dating. After their split, Demi attempted to sign back in to app, only to find that her account had been mysteriously blocked.

Getty

Instead of dialling up tech support and asking for her account to be fixed, Demi took it as a sign that she should embrace single life. 

“I just deleted [Raya] out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on," she said. "And I was like, ‘You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now.’”

I got that sunshine on my Sunday best... ☀️
View this post on Instagram

I got that sunshine on my Sunday best... ☀️

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

"When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with,’" she explained. "I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman … So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything."

“People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection. I wish I could say, ‘I only date attractive people.’ But I don’t.”

Getty

Demi is currently rumoured to be dating actor Max Ehrich, although the couple haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship status.

Who needs Raya?

 

Latest News

Get To Know: Balcony
Get To Know: Balcony
Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya
Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness
TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Split After Cheating Rumours
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
ex on the beach podcast reality tv
Celebrity Ex On The Beach | The Podcast
Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reportedly Hopes Jesy Nelson Will Take Him Back
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Officially Quarantining Together In Palm Springs
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Kylie Jenner Is The Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire For Second Year Running
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Get To Know: Isaac Dunbar
Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has Just Shaved His Head For Charity
Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?
Noah Centineo Causes Chaos For Ross Butler By Leaking His Gaming Code
James Charles Reacts To Claims His #MugshotChallenge Glamourises Abuse
Does This Mean Noah Cyrus And Lil Xan Are Officially Back Together?
Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Bipolar Diagnosis For The First Time
Mason Disick Just Ignited A Feud With Jeffree Star After Shading Him Online
Kendall Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is “Mentally F***ed” After Scott Disick Split

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya
Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
Miley Cyrus Tells Demi Lovato Her 2013 VMAs Performance Led To Body Image Issues
Demi Lovato - I Love Me - Music Video
Demi Lovato
I Love Me [Explicit]
Demi Lovato - Anyone - Lyric Video
Demi Lovato
Anyone (Lyric Video) [Explicit]
Tearful Demi Lovato Was Forced To Restart Her Comeback Grammys Performance
Demi Lovato Shows Off A Powerful New Tattoo 17 Months After Her Overdose
Everything You Need To Know About Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend, Austin Wilson
Demi Lovato&#039;s Mum Dianne De La Garza talks about her overdose
The Poignant Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's Tiny New Finger Tattoo
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
All The Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You
9 Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You

Trending Articles

Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore
Jake Paul Reveals The Real Reason Ex-Girlfriend Julie Rose Split With Him
Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya
Selena Gomez Sues A Mobile Game Company For Allegedly Using Her Likeness
Get To Know: Balcony
Get To Know: Balcony
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
TikTok Stars Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson Split After Cheating Rumours
Sophie Kasaei Drops Huge Bombshell That She's Not Actually Called Sophie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Love Island’s Chris Hughes Reportedly Hopes Jesy Nelson Will Take Him Back