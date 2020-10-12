Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene

"I was just like, ‘Oh wait a minute, I really like that'"

Monday, October 12, 2020

Demi Lovato first realised she was queer after watching a kissing scene between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair's characters in Cruel Intentions.

Taking part in Facebook’s Coming Out 2020 event, Demi shared the exact moment she knew she was attracted to women: "It was definitely when I was young and definitely should not have been watching Cruel Intentions but I did."

She continued: "It was that scene where they made out on the park lawn. I was just like, ‘Oh wait a minute, I really like that, I want to try it.' And then when I was 17 I did get down with that."

Explaining her coming out process, Demi said: "I pretty much told all of my friends and my older sister when I was 17. They all knew before I brought it to my parents and then to the public. Those were my three phases: Friends, parents, public."

Even though Demi hasn’t been in a high-profile relationship with a woman, she’s written music about her experiences: "There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys."

“I'm surprised that some of them didn't figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, yet I wasn't being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space."

Demi first told fans she was open to dating women and men in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated. In a 2018 interview with InStyle, she described her sexuality as “fluid,” explaining: “I think love is love.”

Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
