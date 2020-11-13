Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown

"I've just been taking pictures on my iPhone of flowers"

Friday, November 13, 2020 - 10:27

Demi Lovato has opened up about finding a newfound passion for photography during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview on US breakfast show Today, she reveals that focusing on the hobby has been beneficial for her mental health: “I think the most important thing that I've learned [from this year] is how much I am okay with myself and loving myself.”

Getty

Giving advice to fans who might be struggling to stay positive, Demi says: “I would say explore, because it wasn't until this year that I started exploring things that bring joy to my life in little ways.

“I got into photography, I've just been taking pictures on my iPhone of flowers! Oh my god, [it's the] simple things that ended up bringing me a lot of joy, so you just have to keep stimulating yourself in order to just become the best version of yourself."

Instagram/DemiLovato

She explains: "I feel like I have the most confidence when I'm working on myself. I'm reading so many books, like, at once, which has never happened. I am not a reader! That's when I feel the most confident, when I feel like my smartest self."

In August, Demi penned an open letter for Vogue revealing that her anxiety initially “skyrocketed” during self-isolation. She later realised that “one positive” aspect of the pandemic is that a “spotlight” is finally being shone on mental health issues.

Getty

Have you taken up any unexpected hobbies during the pandemic?

Latest News

Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
MTV Rocks Chart
The MTV Rocks Chart Wants YOU!
Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby
Internet Money&#039;s Taz Taylor &amp; Nick Mira
Get To Know: Internet Money
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video
How Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Dating Noah Centineo
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Kris Jenner Defends Kendall’s Lavish 25th Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Cardi B ‘Calls Off Her Divorce From Offset’ Two Months After Announcing Their Split

More From Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Demi Lovato - Commander In Chief - Music Video
Demi Lovato
Commander In Chief
Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’
Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene
Marshmello &amp; Demi Lovato - OK Not To Be OK - Music Video
Marshmello & Demi Lovato
OK Not To Be OK
Demi Lovato’s Engagement Ring Is Reportedly Worth $500,000
Celebs Including Hailey Bieber And James Charles Congratulate Demi Lovato On Her Engagement
Fans Accuse Demi Lovato Of Shading Selena Gomez On ‘Finsta’ Account
Sam Smith &amp; Demi Lovato - I&#039;m Ready - Music Video
Sam Smith & Demi Lovato
I’m Ready
The Lowdown On Rumours Demi Lovato Is Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich
Demi Lovato Reveals Her Experience Of Using Celebrity Dating App Raya
Demi Lovato Confirms That She’s “Not Friends” With Selena Gomez Anymore

Trending Articles

Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year