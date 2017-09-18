Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Reveals that JAY-Z Advised Her to Release 'Sorry Not Sorry'

The 'Skyscraper' singer turned to the 4:44 rapper for advice...

Monday, September 18, 2017 - 17:32

Demi Lovato's new album is almost here. After wowing us with 'Sorry Not Sorry' this summer and releasing the brilliant promo singles 'Tell Me You Love Me' and 'You Don't Do It for Me Anymore', Tell Me You Love Me' the album is out next Friday.

Shockingly though Demi has revealed that 'Sorry Not Sorry' may not have been the first single if it weren't for JAY-Z...

View the lyrics

YES DEMI LOVATO IS NOW TAKING ADVICE FROM RAP ROYALTY THANK YOU VERY MUCH!

In a recent inteview with the GRAMMY Museum, Demi discussed her recording process for her new album, how's she grown and changed in the years that have passed since she released Confident and her hopes and aspirations for the future.

She also mentioned that JAY-Z helped her decided that 'Sorry Not Sorry' was the right lead single.

"I remember when I wrote 'Sorry Not Sorry' that day I was like this is gonna be my single and everyone around me was like no you should put out 'Tell Me You Love Me' first and save that for later" reveals Demi about the process of choosing her single.

"My management works with Roc Nation and so I get to bounce things off of JAY-Z which is pretty cool and he was like go with 'Sorry Not Sorry' because it's more light-hearted and people are used to hearing more emotional stuff from you" she added.

OMG. We're so glad Demi stood her ground and listened to JAY's advice.

Now please can JAY-Z and Demi collaborate on a song ASAP.

Imagine how incredible it could be!

Words: Sam Prance

