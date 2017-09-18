Demi Lovato Reveals that JAY-Z Advised Her to Release 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Demi Lovato's new album is almost here. After wowing us with 'Sorry Not Sorry' this summer and releasing the brilliant promo singles 'Tell Me You Love Me' and 'You Don't Do It for Me Anymore', Tell Me You Love Me' the album is out next Friday.

Shockingly though Demi has revealed that 'Sorry Not Sorry' may not have been the first single if it weren't for JAY-Z...

View the lyrics Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest

Go



Now I'm out here looking like revenge

Feelin' like a 10, the best I've ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you're out here looking like regret

Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ahhh)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nahhh



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill

And yeah I know, you thought you had bigger and better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

'Cause the grass is greener under me

Brightest technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah I know, how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fuckin' with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ahhh)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on ya, but nahhh



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah, talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk, that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest, I'm the baddest Writer(s): Sean Douglas, Warren "Oak" Felder, Trevor Brown, William Zaire Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES DEMI LOVATO IS NOW TAKING ADVICE FROM RAP ROYALTY THANK YOU VERY MUCH!

In a recent inteview with the GRAMMY Museum, Demi discussed her recording process for her new album, how's she grown and changed in the years that have passed since she released Confident and her hopes and aspirations for the future.

She also mentioned that JAY-Z helped her decided that 'Sorry Not Sorry' was the right lead single.

"I remember when I wrote 'Sorry Not Sorry' that day I was like this is gonna be my single and everyone around me was like no you should put out 'Tell Me You Love Me' first and save that for later" reveals Demi about the process of choosing her single.

"My management works with Roc Nation and so I get to bounce things off of JAY-Z which is pretty cool and he was like go with 'Sorry Not Sorry' because it's more light-hearted and people are used to hearing more emotional stuff from you" she added.

OMG. We're so glad Demi stood her ground and listened to JAY's advice.

Now please can JAY-Z and Demi collaborate on a song ASAP.

Imagine how incredible it could be!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.