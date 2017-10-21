Demi Lovato Shares Stunning Behind the Scenes Photo From New Music Video Shoot
The 'Sorry Not Sorry' star is killing it...
We can't get enough of Demi Lovato. From her smash hit single 'Sorry Not Sorry' to her critically acclaimed album Tell Me You Love Me and her awards show performances to her documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, Demi is unstoppable.
She's not taking a break just yet though. The singer just shared a photo of her getting ready to film a new music video!
Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt
To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now you're out here looking like regret
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse (wait a minute)
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
Baby, fineness is the way to kill
Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill
And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things
Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)
'Cause the grass is greener under me
Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see
And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this
But it gets worse
Now payback is a bad bitch
And baby, I'm the baddest
You fucking with a savage
Can't have this, can't have this (ah)
And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Being so bad got me feeling so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
Oh yeah
Talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby
If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby
Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Being so bad got me feelin' so good
Showing you up like I knew that I would
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry
Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)
Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)
Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns
(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry)
YES. DEMI LOVATO IS PREPARING TO RELEASE A NEW MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT THIS MINUTE!
The singer took to Instagram on Saturday night to tease a gorgeous photo from behind the scenes of a new visual. From the red lipstick and the bustier to the hoops and the fishnets, Demi looks every bit the superstar in the exciting new photograph.
Seriously the 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore' singer is a goddess and we are not worthy of her.
It's currently unclear as to what song this new music video that Demi is filming is going to be for.
It could be for the next single from Tell Me You Love Me. However, judging by the styling, something tells that this may be for Demi's upcoming Spanish collaboration with a MASSIVE Latin American star that she teased on Radio 1 a few weeks ago.
We need to hear this new song ASAP. Could it be with Luis Fonsi? Enrique Iglesias? J Balvin?
Only time will tell. Until then we'll be playing Tell Me You Love Me on repeat.
Something tells us that we're never going to tire of this amazing hit album.
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.