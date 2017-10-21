Demi Lovato Shares Stunning Behind the Scenes Photo From New Music Video Shoot

We can't get enough of Demi Lovato. From her smash hit single 'Sorry Not Sorry' to her critically acclaimed album Tell Me You Love Me and her awards show performances to her documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, Demi is unstoppable.

She's not taking a break just yet though. The singer just shared a photo of her getting ready to film a new music video!

YES. DEMI LOVATO IS PREPARING TO RELEASE A NEW MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT THIS MINUTE!

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday night to tease a gorgeous photo from behind the scenes of a new visual. From the red lipstick and the bustier to the hoops and the fishnets, Demi looks every bit the superstar in the exciting new photograph.

Seriously the 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore' singer is a goddess and we are not worthy of her.

Music video shoot ☺️ Music video shoot ☺️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 21, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

It's currently unclear as to what song this new music video that Demi is filming is going to be for.

It could be for the next single from Tell Me You Love Me. However, judging by the styling, something tells that this may be for Demi's upcoming Spanish collaboration with a MASSIVE Latin American star that she teased on Radio 1 a few weeks ago.

We need to hear this new song ASAP. Could it be with Luis Fonsi? Enrique Iglesias? J Balvin?

[Getty]

Only time will tell. Until then we'll be playing Tell Me You Love Me on repeat.

Something tells us that we're never going to tire of this amazing hit album.

Words: Sam Prance

