Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Shows Off A Powerful New Tattoo 17 Months After Her Overdose

The inking makes reference to her continued recovery

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 09:39

Demi Lovato has undergone a brand-new tattoo that makes reference to the difficulties she’s faced in her personal life over the past two years.

Back in July 2018, the singer was rushed to hospital after experiencing an overdose. After her recovery, she promised to continue fighting her substance abuse issues and vowed to "never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones."

Getty

The 27-year-old has been putting her health first ever since and has now shared an inking on her neck reading: “Survivor”. The tattoo was designed by celebrity artist Dr Woo, who uploaded the shot on his profile alongside the comment: “On a real one.”

Just last month, Demi gave her first interview in more than a year at Teen Vogue’s 2019 Summit in Los Angeles: “I've never been more in tune with who I am than where I'm at today," she said.

On a real one 💪🏼🙏🏼 @ddlovato #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle

Pointing out that her health and sobriety will always be the most important thing in her life, she added: "Life is not worth living unless you're living it for yourself. If you're doing things for other people it's not going to work out."

The good news is that Demi seems to be in a great place rn and has even hinted that she’s preparing to drop new music imminently. This month, she wrote on social-media: "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing...."

💗
View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Here’s hoping D7 drops in early 2020.

 

